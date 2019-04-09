Price f(x) erzielt stärkstes Umsatzquartal in der Geschichte des Unternehmens dank neu gewonnener, weltweiter Kunden

|By Business Wire
|
April 9, 2019 02:25 PM EDT
Price f(x), der weltweit führende Anbieter von cloud-basierter Preisgestaltungssoftware, gab heute die Resultate seines stärksten Umsatzquartals der Unternehmensgeschichte bekannt. Der Gesamtumsatz für das am 31. März 2019 endende Quartal hat sich im Vergleich zum selben Zeitraum im Vorjahr nahezu verdoppelt. Das Unternehmen gewann mehr als zehn globale Neukunden hinzu, darunter Hersteller aus der Technologie-, Chemie-, Bau- und Hausgerätebranche. Zu den Branchenführern zählen Dräger, Anbieter von Medizintechnik, Bosch Rexroth, Hersteller industrieller Steuerungen, und die ICP Group, Betreiber einer Plattform für Spezialchemikalien.
Um die steigende Nachfrage nach benutzerfreundlichen Preisgestaltungslösungen zu bedienen, hat Price f(x) seine Marktpräsenz in den USA erheblich ausgebaut. Das Unternehmen plant die Verdoppelung seiner Mitarbeiterzahl in Chicago und die Neueinstellung von weiteren 50 Mitarbeitern weltweit mit Fokus auf Nachwuchskräften in den Bereichen Engineering und Wirtschaft. Um dieses Wachstum zu bewältigen, verdoppelt Price f(x) seine Geschäftsräume für die Zentrale in Chicago, 150 North Riverside Plaza. Das 2017 fertiggestellte, preisgekrönte Gebäude wurde als bester städtischer Lebensraum und eines der besten Hochhäuser in Amerika ausgezeichnet. Es bietet den Mitarbeitern von Price f(x) einen außergewöhnlichen Arbeitsplatz mit überwältigendem Ausblick.
„Wir sind großartig in das Jahr 2019 gestartet, indem wir weitere Kunden gewinnen konnten, die eine schnelle, flexible und komfortable Softwarelösung für ihre Preisgestaltung benötigen“, so Marcin Cichon, CEO und Mitbegründer von Price f(x). „Kunden kommen zu uns – und bleiben – weil wir ein einzigartiges und innovatives Produkt bieten, das praxisnahe Erkenntnisse über Preisdaten liefert und die Festlegung der besten kontextuellen Preise ermöglicht. Damit können Vertriebsteams die profitabelsten Deals aushandeln und schneller zum Abschluss bringen. Wir freuen uns, dieses Versprechen auch unseren neusten Kunden gegenüber zu erfüllen. Außerdem sind wir äußerst erfreut über unsere wachsende Price f(x)-Familie und gleichzeitig dankbar, dass sich so viele hervorragende Fachkräfte für unser agiles, disruptives Unternehmen entscheiden.“
Mark Thomason, Research Director für IDC, erklärte: „Wie unsere Interviews zeigen, amortisiert sich die Lösung aufgrund der bisher unerkannten und enormen Möglichkeiten zur Preisunterbietung bei den meisten Kunden bereits nach knapp 3 Monaten. Die aktuellen Anwendungen für die Preisoptimierung können die Komplexität der Preisgestaltung deutlich reduzieren, damit Verkaufspersonal und E-Commerce effizient zum optimalen Preis verkaufen.“
Price f(x) nimmt an der NYPS World Pricing Conference teil, die vom 9. bis 11. April in Frankfurt stattfindet. Auf der Konferenz hält der Vordenker des Unternehmens, Gabriel Smith, einen Vortrag zum Thema „Future of Pricing“. Smith wird außerdem auf der B2B Online zum Thema „Customer-centric Pricing in an Omni-channel World“ referieren. Diese Konferenz findet vom 29. April bis 1. Mai in Chicago statt.
Über Price f(x)
Die 2011 in Deutschland gegründete Price f(x) AG ist ein global führender Anbieter von SaaS-Pricing-Software mit einem umfassenden Portfolio an Lösungen, die schnell implementierbar, anwenderfreundlich und flexibel an jegliche Geschäftsanforderungen anpassbar sind. Price f(x) bietet eine umfassende Plattform für Preisoptimierung und -management auf Basis einer nativen Cloud-Architektur, die alle Aspekte der Pricing-Strategie, von Analysen bis hin zu Festsetzung und Realisierung, unterstützt. Die Lösung eignet sich für B2B und B2C in beliebigen Branchen, unabhängig von der Größenordnung und geografischen Lage. Das Geschäftsmodell von Price f(x) basiert ausschließlich auf der Zufriedenheit und Treue seiner Kunden. Mit „Passion for Pricing“ betreut Price f(x) heute über 95 Kunden in mehr als 37 Ländern weltweit. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.pricefx.com.
