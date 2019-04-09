Confluent Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Data and Analytics

|By Business Wire
Confluent, Inc., an enterprise event streaming platform pioneer, today announced that it received the 2018 Google Cloud Global Technology Partner of the Year award. Confluent was recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, such as helping joint customers build mission-critical use cases, including event-driven applications, advanced analytics using machine learning and hybrid cloud data pipelines to move workloads to the cloud. Earlier today Confluent announced a partnership with Google Cloud, offering a managed service operated by Confluent that will be tightly integrated into Google Cloud Platform (GCP), providing customers with a seamless user experience across management, billing and support.
“We’re delighted to recognize Confluent as the 2018 Technology Partner of the Year in data and analytics for their innovative work on behalf of Google Cloud customers over the past year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Our ecosystem of partners is driving tremendous innovation, and Confluent’s event streaming platform is a great example. We’re proud to provide this award to Confluent and look forward to continuing to build together.”
The award comes on the heels of a banner year for Confluent with 3.5X subscription bookings growth in 2018 and a $125M Series D raise. Confluent helps organizations thrive in this new event-driven world and run their businesses in real time. Organizations benefit from one of the first event streaming platforms built for the enterprise with the ease-of-use, scalability, security and flexibility required by some of the most discerning global companies to react and engage with customers in a faster, more personalized and more efficient manner.
“With Confluent and Google Cloud, developers can focus on building applications rather than operating, scaling, and securing the underlying Apache Kafka infrastructure,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO at Confluent.
About Confluent
Confluent, founded by the original creators of Apache Kafka®, pioneered the enterprise-ready event streaming platform. With Confluent, organizations benefit from the first event streaming platform built for the enterprise with the ease-of-use, scalability, security and flexibility required by the most discerning global companies to run their business in real time. Companies leading their respective industries have realized success with this new platform paradigm to transform their architectures to streaming from batch processing, spanning on-premises and multi-cloud environments. Backed by Benchmark, Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital, Confluent is headquartered in Palo Alto and London with offices globally. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io. Download Confluent Platform and Confluent Cloud at www.confluent.io/download.
