Pythian Wins 2018 Google Cloud Data Analytics Partner of the Year Award

April 9, 2019
Pythian, a global IT company that helps businesses use cloud to compete and win today announced that it has received the 2018 Google Cloud Global Data Analytics Partner of the Year award. This award was presented at the Partner Summit at Google Cloud Next ‘19.
Pythian was recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers by delivering solutions to the toughest data challenges faster and better than anyone else. For example, The England and Wales Cricket Board needed to analyze more cricket matches than their manual process allowed and be more consistent in the analysis. They turned to Pythian and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to evaluate opportunities, assess the available data and establish an AI roadmap to automate video labeling and expand cricket recording footage analysis beyond the capabilities of the human eye. This allowed them to enrich their fan experience with more data driven features in their mobile app. Another client, Semios, leveraged Pythian expertise for transitioning to GCP, enabling the Canadian agricultural startup to devote its time and resources to building its software offerings.
“Pythian is honored to receive the 2018 Google Cloud Data Analytics Partner of the Year Award,” said Alex Gorbachev, Pythian’s Cloud CTO. “Winning in today’s data economy demands using data and cloud for every business advantage. Pythian helps organizations leverage their data to transform how they compete and win in this ever-changing environment by delivering data-focused GCP solutions.” From cloud automation to machine learning, Pythian leads the industry with proven services and deep data expertise.
“We’re thrilled to recognize Pythian as Data Analytics Partner of the Year,” said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. “Pythian has proven their expertise in Google Cloud and has demonstrated their commitment to customer success over the past year. We’re excited to keep building on our partnership with Pythian as more and more customers look to our ecosystem to help them succeed in the cloud.”
To learn more about Pythian’s full range of expert services for Google Cloud Platform, including real use cases and specializations, visit us at Google NEXT, April 9th - 11th, 2019 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, booth #S1435. Pythian will also deliver the following sessions:
-
“Downtime? No. Cost Savings? Yes. — Optiva’s Migration to GCP”
April 9th 11:10am PT (Breakout ARC212) - Jamie Sidey, Optiva Chief of Staff & Keith Millar, Pythian SVP, Service Business
- “GCP Machine Learning Applications: from Cricket Video Analysis to Predicting Coal Mine Equipment Failures” April 10th - 12:35pm PT (Breakout MLAI234) - Alex Gorbachev, Pythian Cloud CTO
- “Priority Workloads for Google Cloud” April 10th - 3pm PT (Partner Summit PAR204) - Vanessa Simmons, Pythian VP of Business Development & Kartick Sekar, Lead GCP Solutions Architect, Pythian
Vanessa Simmons will be available for interviews at Google NEXT. To book an on-site interview call 613-897-9444 or email [email protected].
Winning in today’s data economy demands using data as a core business advantage. Pythian excels at helping businesses use their data and the cloud to transform how they compete and win in this ever-changing environment.
For more than 20 years we've built our reputation by delivering solutions to the toughest data challenges faster and better than anyone else.
