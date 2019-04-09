SDK and IBM Develop AI-Based Patent Interpretation Support System

|By ACN Newswire
|
April 9, 2019
High Readability Helps Engineers to Reduce Time for Screening of Patent Information
TOKYO, Apr 10, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) and IBM Japan, Ltd. have jointly developed a 'Patent Interpretation Support System,' which helps engineers to conduct a more effective and efficient screening of patent information. SDK will utilize this system company-wide from July, aiming to reduce the time its engineers must spend on the comprehension and interpretation of patent information.
The Patent Interpretation Support System adopted IBM Watson Explorer, a cognitive technology which can gather information from documents integrally and cross-sectionally, and classify and analyze the information in a sophisticated manner. IBM Watson Explorer has powerful functionality to search and analyze texts, associate documents, and abstract ideas with a focus on patents. SDK, for its part, has technical expertise and a rich experience in research and handling of chemistry-related patent documents. By making the most of this expertise and experience, SDK and IBM Japan have successfully enabled an AI-based System which analyzes and associates documents in a way specialized for chemistry-related patent documents, and equipped the System with a user interface that gives high readability to patent documents written in Japanese. Thus the new System supports engineers' work to comprehend and interpret patent related documents in an effective and efficient manner.
In its medium term business plan The TOP 2021, launched in January 2019, the Showa Denko Group prepares a plan aimed at "the utilization of AI/IoT related technologies," and strengthening the Group's business foundation. The Group will accelerate the visualization and formalization of technical know-how and processes it has accumulated over many years of operation, utilizing this experience to enhance corporate value.
Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.
Source: Showa Denko K.K.
Contact:
Showa Denko K.K., Public Relations Office, Tel: 81-3-5470-3235
