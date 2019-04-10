AI in the Global Fintech Market by Type, Application and Region - Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 05:37 AM EDT
The "Global Artificial Intelligence in Fintech Market - Segmented by Type, Application, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market was worth USD 1.27 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7.28 billion by 2023 registering a CAGR of 33.8% over the period 2018-2023.
Financial companies were early adopters of a relational database and mainframe computers, moreover, the industry is one of the early integrators of artificial integration in their daily operation to enhance the customer experience and handle growing big data.
The inclusion of artificial intelligence improves results through implementation of sophisticated algorithms and understanding consumer behavior.
The ever-increasing number customers in the financial industry are giving tough times to accommodate and attend every service request humanely whereas Chabot, an automated chat box helps in monitoring and replying near a specific resolution to consumers is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth over the forecast period.
The rising number of frauds in this industry is mitigated through the utilization of artificial intelligence by collecting big data wherein the machine learns the pattern and monitors user behavior and takes action or report accordingly.
Scope
The scope of the report is limited to type, such as solutions and services and by application, including chatbot, credit scoring, quantitative and asset management, fraud detection, and others. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The study also emphasizes the benefits of AI in fintech in accordance with diverse application and future prospect of the same.
Growing Internet Penetration
Fintech space is one of the fastest growing industries across the globe owing to rising penetration of internet users. The users are rapidly switching to mobile devices to perform a transaction or related actions, owing to rising ease and growing internet user base.
The third-party applications such as WhatsApp have integrated in-app transaction system in specific regions including the Asia Pacific. This will raise the bar for cyber-attacks and possibilities for fraud owing to which the incorporation of artificial intelligence is expected to gain traction and propel the market growth over the forecast period.
Chatbot to be the Fastest Growing
There are numerous applications of artificial intelligence in fintech industry; however, the rapid increase in user base is fueling the need to handle customer's issue more efficiently and effectively.
Moreover, various companies are implementing the concept of chatbot to ensure the resolution of every query of new and existing consumers which will not only gain the trust of customers but enhance the experience, which is, in turn, expected to impact the market growth over the next six years positively.
Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
Asia Pacific has the largest population in the world, and is expected to be one of the fastest growing economies across the globe including Hong Kong, Singapore, and India. The mentioned countries are vying to the finest and quality fintech hubs in the region, owing to which, the adoption of artificial intelligence in the industry is expected to be highest thereby fueling the market.
Furthermore, the fintech industry coupled with technological innovation is augmented by the availability of venture capital, need for alternative financial instruments and startup culture, which is likely to boost the market growth over the projected period.
Major Players
- IBM
- Intel
- ComplyAdvantage.com
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Samsung Group
- IPsoft Inc.
- Next IT Corp.
- Microsoft Corporation
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 AI in Fintech Market Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 AI in Fintech Market Study Assumptions
1.3 AI in Fintech Market Definition
1.4 Key Findings of the Study
2. Research Approach and Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. AI in Fintech Market Dynamics
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain
4.3 Factors Driving the Market
4.3.1 Growing Internet Penetration
4.3.2 Increasing Big Data in Financial Industry
4.4 Factors Restraining the Market
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Labour
4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Industry Forces Analysis
4.6 Technology Snapshot
5. Global AI in Fintech Market Segmentation
5.1 AI in Fintech Market By Type
5.1.1 Solutions
5.1.2 Services
5.2 AI in Fintech Market By Application
5.2.1 Chatbots
5.2.2 Credit Scoring
5.2.3 Quantitative & Asset Management
5.2.4 Fraud Detection
5.2.5 Others (Market Research / Sentiment Analysis, Insurance, Predictive Analytics)
5.3 AI in Fintech Market By Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles
6.1 IBM Corporation
6.2 Intel Corporation
6.3 ComplyAdvantage.com
6.4 Amazon Web Services Inc.
6.5 Samsung Group
6.6 IPsoft Inc.
6.7 Next IT Corp.
6.8 Microsoft Corporation
6.9 Onfido
6.10 Ripple
6.11 ZestFinance
*List is Not Exhaustive
7. AI in Fintech Market Investment Analysis
8. Opportunities in Global AI in Fintech Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9tcazp
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005393/en/
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 10, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 10, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
While more companies are now leveraging the cloud to increase their level of data protection and management, there are still many wondering “why?” The answer: the cloud actually brings substantial advancements to the data protection and management table that simply aren’t possible without it. The easiest advantage to envision? Unlimited scalability. If a data protection tool is properly designed, the capacity should automatically expand to meet any customer’s needs. The second advantage: the ...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:15 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:00 AM EDT