MASEx Founder Aaron Tsai Calls for Urgent Decentralization and Regulation of STOs

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 06:27 AM EDT
Aaron Tsai, Founder and Chief Capitalist of MAS Capital Universal Exchange Inc. (MASEx), calls for sweeping changes in regulation and the creation of decentralized markets for listing and trading of security token offerings (STOs). Speaking at the Security Token Summit in Los Angeles on April 8, 2019, Tsai stated MASEx is open for business and ready to lead in the innovative age of STOs.
In a speech entitled “Age of Asset Tokenization: Decentralization vs. Regulation”, Tsai looked at developments in the crypto world and dealt with the challenges facing security tokenization. Tsai notes the US financial system, the world’s strongest centralized framework, is under heavy fire from the adoption of crypto currencies.
“Both the spirit and letter of US securities laws are outdated,” states Tsai. “We are going through a seismic shift that extends across the entire financial industry. This will disrupt the existing oligopoly of financial institutions in banking, securities and fund management sectors. Regulators must rise to the occasion.”
China & Asia Dominance
The disruptive trend of crypto currencies and STOs is accelerating. This new era in financial services is fueled by technology-led, self-regulated STOs and other innovative financial services. In this climate, Asia leads the way, due to the size and growth rate of the market, as well as rapid application of blockchain and AI technologies combined with looser regulations to access world markets via the Internet.
Known as the “King of the Shells” for creating 101 public shell companies at the turn of the millennium, Tsai has a deep background on Wall Street. Tsai believes that China and Asian markets will lead the security token exchange business. Though banned on the Mainland, offshore Chinese exchanges are world leaders in the crypto currency exchange space and plan the same for STOs.
“As we enter a new decade, do not be surprised to see the largest STO exchange in the world based in Asia or China,” predicts Tsai. “The key to this evolution is the decentralized exchange. Currently, most crypto exchanges are centralized. They do not provide the security benefits of decentralization and this is not in keeping with the crypto culture.”
Regulatory Dilemma
For an STO to comply with US securities law the process is simple. The issuer must either file a public offering registration or rely on exemptions to sell securities. The complicated part is secondary market trading that limits shareholder ability to transfer or trade restricted tokens between accredited investors. Other trading issues include globalization in exchange trading, off-exchange peer to peer OTC trading and enforcement capabilities against offshore operators.
“In this archaic framework non-accredited investors are not allowed to invest in new ventures. This does not make sense,” explains Tsai. “It is ironic that these same regulators have no issue for these same investors to lose all their money at the casino or horse track!”
Speech links:
Aaron Tsai’s keynote speech: https://admin.udax.kr/upload/masex.pdf
Opening video to the keynote speech: https://drive.google.com/uc?export=download&confirm=VZbu&id=1ZRRI-4tgUs7cf0MxhzaWCwWursMLMveb
About MASEx
Founded in 2018, MAS Capital Universal Exchange Inc. (MASEx) aims to become the world’s leading security token exchange. MASEx deploys market leading AI and blockchain technologies to form a decentralized exchange to trade securities, commodities, Forex and digital assets. The multi-tiered MASEx Stock Listing Entry Board plans to list 11,000 securities tokens within the next three years. For more information please visit: http://www.masex.io.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005427/en/
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 10, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 10, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 10, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
While more companies are now leveraging the cloud to increase their level of data protection and management, there are still many wondering “why?” The answer: the cloud actually brings substantial advancements to the data protection and management table that simply aren’t possible without it. The easiest advantage to envision? Unlimited scalability. If a data protection tool is properly designed, the capacity should automatically expand to meet any customer’s needs. The second advantage: the ...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:15 AM EDT