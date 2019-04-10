MediaKind And Partners Win IABM BaM Award at NAB Show 2019 For Enabling World’s First Multi-Channel 6K Tiled 360° Live Stream

|By Business Wire
At NAB 2019 Show, MediaKind, a global media technology leader, and partners Deutsche Telekom, Tiledmedia, INVR.SPACE and Magnum Film have won the IABM BaM Award® for best ‘Project, collaboration or event’ for delivering the world’s first live 6K tiled 360° sports coverage of a basketball match from the Telekom Dome in Bonn.
The prestigious annual awards, which are organized by IABM - the international trade association for suppliers of broadcast and media technology - recognize outstanding technological innovations that deliver real business and creative benefits. The award was presented to Carl Furgusson, Head of Portfolio, MediaKind, Koen van Benschop, Head of IPTV Headend, Deutsche Telekom, Rob Koenen, CBO and Founder, Tiledmedia, Stefan Kleinalstede, CEO, Magnum Film and Sönke Kirchhof, CEO, INVR.SPACE during a ceremony at the Westgate Hotel, Las Vegas, on Tuesday April 9.
Angel Ruiz, CEO, MediaKind, says: “This second award win for our 6K tiled 360° live sports streaming with our partners is a stunning achievement and further reinforces the potential of the technology that this project demonstrated. 360° video delivery has been the talk of NAB Show 2019, bringing a whole new dimension to live sports viewing. There is already enormous demand for this immersive technology and we look forward to seeing how other innovative service providers and broadcasters leverage it for their audiences, for sports and other live events.”
In a project commissioned by Deutsche Telekom, a live 360° video stream of the basketball match between Telekom Baskets Bonn and EWE Baskets Oldenburg was delivered from the Telekom Dome in Germany to Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta VR consumer app at 6K resolution on December 9, 2018. MediaKind managed the workflow as a key technology provider for the project commissioned by Deutsche Telekom. The live 360° video encoder was developed using MediaKind’s virtualized software encoding technology, integrating Tiledmedia’s tile-based video pre-processing and packaging, and deployed in Google Cloud Platform. Magnum Film was responsible for on-site 360° acquisition and production with INVR.SPACE providing and managing the cameras and the stitching platform.
On April 8, 2019, MediaKind was further recognized by winning the prestigious ‘NAB Technology Innovation Award’ for ‘Enabling 6K tiled 360-degree live sports streaming.’ Now in its 10th year, the NAB Technology Innovation Award recognizes organizations that bring advanced technology exhibits and demonstrations of significant merit to NAB Show.
The delivery of this award-winning solution demonstrates a live application of MediaKind’s new commercially launched Cygnus 360º as-a-Service (360aaS). At MediaKind’s NAB Show booth (#SU720), visitors can get first-hand experience of this immersive technology. MediaKind is exhibiting pre-recorded content from the December 2018 proof of concept event to showcase this unique innovation and recreate many of the elements used in the multi-partner collaboration between MediaKind, Deutsche Telekom, Tiledmedia, INVR.SPACE and Magnum Film.
To learn more about MediaKind’s 360aaS solution, visit www.mediakind.com.
About MediaKind at NAB Show
At NAB Show 2019, MediaKind (#SU720) will show how it is enabling content owners, broadcasters and service providers to evolve, adapt and shift to new and dynamic workflows with its portfolio of next generation solutions and services. During the show it will present the MediaKind Universe, a solution and service portfolio with industry renowned breadth and depth. Just as the consumer is positioned firmly at the center of today’s media universe, encircled by choice, the MediaKind Universe responds in kind, enabling content owners & originators, broadcasters and pay TV operators service providers to efficiently deliver unique, immersive experiences. For further information please visit here.
About MediaKind
We are MediaKind, a global leader of media technology and services, established as a joint venture between One Equity Partners and Ericsson. Our mission is to be the first choice among service providers, operators, content owners and broadcasters looking to deliver immersive media experiences. Drawing on our longstanding industry heritage, we are driving next-generation live and on-demand, mobile and multiscreen media experiences for everyone, everywhere. Our end-to-end portfolio of media solutions include Emmy award-winning video compression solutions for contribution and direct-to-consumer video service distribution; advertising and content personalization solutions; high efficiency cloud DVR; and TV and video delivery platforms. For more information, please visit: www.mediakind.com
