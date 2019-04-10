Interface Masters Technologies Announces Major Design Win as Top-Tier Network Security OEM Standardizes on the Tahoe 8724 Network Appliance

|By Business Wire
April 10, 2019
Interface Masters Technologies, an innovative networking leader, today announces that a major network-security OEM, focused on the security sector, has standardized on Interface Masters’ Tahoe 8724 (Cavium 7890 64-Bit MIPS based) networking appliance.
This latest win provides further validation to the turnkey functionality provided by Interface Masters US designed and manufactured embedded networking appliances. Interface Masters Tahoe 8724 enables flexible processing of high data volume at industry-leading networking speeds.
“We are delighted and honored that this high-growth security market leader selected Interface Masters Technologies Tahoe 8724 embedded appliance as the platform for its next-generation offering,” said Ben Askarinam, Interface Masters CEO. “Our embedded appliances are up to the test and process enormous amounts of data dependably at high speeds, giving the OEM’s solutions a performance advantage. Just as significant, our customers have confidence in Interface Masters ability to seamlessly support fast-turn US based development and manufacturing.”
Mr. Askarinam continued, “Simply put, we offer strategic collaboration for our OEM partners, enabling optimization and improvement of their existing and forthcoming offerings. Given the wide-ranging security challenges driven by major trends such as 5G deployments and cloud computing, we envision network security will continue to be an important growth driver for Interface Masters.”
Rapid Product Development
The TAHOE 8724 appliance product family provides out-of-the-box support for the Cavium Software Development Kit (SDK) and for Linux-based multi-core MIPS and ARM processor environments. Support for Cavium SDK and additional built-in software and firmware enable rapid development and integration for next-generation networking products.
Four field-upgradeable I/O modules enable mass customization by adding the following ports to both Tahoe 8724 (Cavium 7890 64-Bit MIPS based appliance) and Tahoe 8824 (Cavium ARM MIPS based appliance):
8 x 1/10GbE I/O Module Datasheet
2 x 10/25GbE I/O Module Datasheet
2 x 10/40GbE I/O Module Datasheet
4 x 100G & 24 x1/10G I/O Module Datasheet
TAHOE 8824 1U Networking Appliance Datasheet
About Interface Masters Technologies
Interface Masters Technologies has for over 20 years been providing off-the-shelf innovative networking solutions with customization services to OEMs, Fortune 100 and startup companies. We are headquartered in San Jose, California in the heart of Silicon Valley where we proudly design and manufacture all of our products. Based on MIPS, ARM, PowerPC and x86 processors, Interface Masters appliance models enable OEMs to significantly reduce time-to-market with reliable, pre-tested and pre- integrated appliance solutions that can meet the most challenging networking requirements. Visit the company at www.interfacemasters.com
*All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
