Optiarc Offers New Line of Robust SSD, Preventing Data Loss and Failures Due to Latent Flash Issues

|April 10, 2019 07:01 AM EDT
Optiarc, Inc., best known for its professional line of optical disc drives, has entered the world of digital flash storage with a new line of high-grade Solid State Drives (SSD). The Optiarc VP Series SSD focuses on protecting data integrity to safeguard the user’s vulnerable content by protecting against cell corruption and permanent fatal errors, ensuring the user will be able to maintain their content indefinitely.
Data retention has become an integral concern in the flash storage industry. As the capacity continues to increase with advanced 3D NAND flash memory technology, currently utilizing 96-layer memory cells, SSD manufacturers are able to increase flash memory storage while decreasing the device's physical footprint. The problem is that 3D NAND cells are built vertically in strings, meaning a defect in a single cell will most likely negatively affect the performance of the entire cell string. This minor contamination could lead to massive failure potentially causing total data loss.
“Given that SSD offers higher performance with less power consumption than a standard magnetic hard drive (HDD), plus capacities are increasing while costs are decreasing, SSD are becoming the de facto hard drives, for personal computers,” declares Ryan Swerdloff, VP of Sales and Marketing. With more people using SSD as their primary hard drive, these SSD will contain both the user’s operating system as well as their personal data. If that SSD were to irretrievably fail, the user could lose content that is extremely valuable and irreplaceable.
It is with that security and vulnerability in mind that Optiarc focuses on maintaining data integrity to prevent potential catastrophic data loss across the VP series of SSD. Optiarc is able to ensure this high bar of excellence across their full SSD product line by utilizing the following implementations:
- Source the best parts and components available, using higher material purity and prequalified 3D NAND chips.
- Fine tune the SSD firmware to better control the data flow and prevent errors or overloading at the cellular level. This regulates the flow of content and directs it to the appropriate cell(s), to prevent cells from potentially being over worked and also creates faster retention. Additionally, the firmware can detect if a cell has the potential to fail and balances the loading in that cell to prevent the possibility of failure and potential data loss.
- Implement intensive testing procedures that go far beyond the standardized mainstream testing process. Use state of the art hardware to test each element of every single SSD we produce to check the drive’s potential to fail, robustness of its memory and cellular structure, read / write speed optimization, and much more to protect against contamination and ensure long term reliability and stability.
“Because of these 3 key factors; high caliber components, enhanced firmware, and intense testing, Optiarc is able to virtually eliminate the risk of data loss and corrupted data integrity across its entire line of SSD models,” stated Calvin Chang, C.E.O.
While many SSDs on the market tout their massive memory capacity, low costs, or lightning fast operating speed, it is all inconsequential if your SSD crashes. Optiarc is dedicated to offering affordable, high capacity, fast SSDs, with a focus on preserving data and preventing corruption and data loss due to faulty components or memory. The risk of using a low grade SSD or any SSD that doesn’t perform adequate qualification procedures could have catastrophic effects, resulting in potential total data loss of the entire SSD. When it comes to the content on a person’s SSD, we believe it’s more important to protect the data stored on the drive, than taking the risk to save a few dollars.
The Optiarc VP Series SSD currently is offered in 120GB (P/N OPT120S325-R), 240GB (P/N OPT240S325-R) and 480GB (P/N OPT480S325-R), higher capacity coming soon. You can find more details online at https://www.optiarcinc.com/list-ssd.html.
About Optiarc:
Since its inception in 2006, Optiarc has focused on the digital storage market. Originally created to develop better and more reliable optical disc drive writers and readers, Optiarc has expanded into the media market for both optical discs and flash. It has taken that same attention to detail and focus into the growing SSD market. Optiarc is a global brand with corporate offices in the United States of America, Hong Kong, as well as Taiwan (R.O.C.) to better facilitate the need for enhanced testing and sourcing critical parts. At Optiarc, we make products that provide Storage for Life.
For further information on any or all of Optiarc’s product line, please visit our website at www.optiarcinc.com.
