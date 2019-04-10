|By Business Wire
|
|April 10, 2019 07:01 AM EDT
Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the new RV 780 GPS navigator, specifically designed for RV and camping enthusiasts to create experiences one campground at a time. The RV 780 navigator offers a 6.95-inch high-resolution edge-to-edge display that allows RV travelers to develop specialized custom routes that consider the size and weight of their vehicle1 to provide efficient routing, road warnings for steep grades, sharp curves, weight limits and more. Designed with the camping enthusiast in mind, the RV 780 includes a directory of RV parks and services along with access to millions of POIs (points of interest) that bring Ultimate Public Campgrounds, KOA®, iOverlander™, PlanRV™ and more helpful features along on the drive.
Garmin® bolsters advanced RV-dedicated GPS navigation with the introduction of the RV 780 (Photo: Business Wire)
“What makes the RV 780 special is how well it was crafted to make the most of your overall camping experience by limiting the road challenges that come with driving an RV or camper,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Having access to millions of RV-specific POIs at your fingertips, connected features, along with road warnings based on your RV profile, can make all the difference when you are planning your next campground adventure.”
The RV 780 arrives road-trip ready with the inclusion of notable sites from leading media brand HISTORY® Network, a U.S. National Parks directory, TripAdvisor® traveler ratings and millions of Foursquare® points of interest. For added convenience, Garmin Traffic is also available directly out of the box with an included traffic cable.
The RV 780 navigator boasts useful features to help the RV enthusiast stay connected and aware of their surroundings for a better travel experience. For example, built-in Wi-Fi® is available to access simple map and software updates. The device also promotes a crystal-clear display that details full North American maps and is compatible with the free Garmin Drive™ app. Once the app is downloaded, the device can connect with a smartphone via Bluetooth® for premium access to live traffic2, photoLive traffic cameras, and weather forecasts. Connectivity to Bluetooth also enables the option to use hands-free calling2 and smart notifications2 that can be seen directly on the navigator’s display. What’s more, the RV 780 is compatible with the Garmin BC™ 30 wireless backup camera solution to help drivers spot hard-to-see obstructions behind the RV.
The Garmin RV 780 is expected to be available in April 2019 with a suggested retail price of $399.99. To learn more click here, or explore our options here.
The Garmin RV 780 is the latest from the consumer automotive segment of Garmin, the leading worldwide provider of portable navigation devices for automobiles, motorcycles and trucks. The company’s user-friendly navigation solutions have innovative features that provide time- and fuel-saving benefits to meet the demands of everyday driving.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary markets, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, instagram.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.
1Not available in all areas. Entering your RV or trailer profile characteristics does not guarantee your RV’s characteristics will be accounted for in all route suggestions. Always defer to all posted road signs and road conditions.
2To use this feature, you must download the Garmin Drive™ app to your compatible smartphone enabled with Bluetooth technology and GPS; see Garmin.com/driveapp.
About Garmin International Inc.
Garmin International Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin Drive App, BC are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Wi-Fi® and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license. ©2019 TripAdvisor LLC. All rights reserved. The HISTORY and the “H” logo are registered trademarks of A&E Television Networks, LLC protected in the United States and other countries around the world. foursquare® and the foursquare® logos are registered trademarks of Foursquare Labs, Inc. All rights reserved.
All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Notice on Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
