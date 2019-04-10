MasterPeace Solutions to Participate in NIST's NCCoE Industry Day

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 07:02 AM EDT
MasterPeace Solutions, Ltd. will be participating in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) Industry Day on Wednesday, April 10, from 9:00 am-12:00 pm ET. The event will offer attendees the opportunity to explore progress made on the Mitigating IoT-Based DDoS project and practice guide. Engineers from Yikes!, a company growing inside MasterPeace’s technology accelerator, LaunchPad, have been contributing their network security, engineering, and operations defense expertise to the NIST-led consortium.
Working alongside MasterPeace are industry collaborators, Arm, CableLabs, Cisco, CTIA, DigiCert, ForeScout, Global Cyber Alliance, Molex, Patton Electronics, and Symantec. These companies are engaged to develop a proof of concept of mechanisms to mitigate IoT-based DDoS and other network-based attacks. The consortium is using Manufacturer Usage Description (MUD) Specification, which provides the basic framework to enable manufacturers to designate policy that dictates how IoT connected devices communicate with, or access, the network via an IP-based access list.
“We are proud to be a part of the NCCoE Industry Day,” said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MasterPeace. “We believe that MUD-enabled products will change the landscape of how devices are managed on small business and consumer networks. MUD will provide knowledge that network administrators can use to establish the appropriate security policies for each device, ultimately decreasing the threat surface.”
MasterPeace’s Yikes! delivers automated device classification and network security for small business and consumer networks. The company has incorporated a MUD manager into their product which automatically identifies connected devices, isolates each device into its own microsegment, assigns them groups, and then provides microsegment bridging based on group type. Yikes! addresses threats from the Internet as well as threats from other devices inside the network, including guest devices, which may already be infected when they join the network.
Cohen will be participating in a panel discussion at Industry Day from 11:00-11:45am, which will discuss lessons learned from the project as well as security considerations and recommendations for managing IoT devices on a network. Prior to the panel, a demonstration of the developed capabilities, such as, threat-signaling, software updates, and recommended practices like no hard-coded default passwords, will be shown. The NCCoE will publish its Securing Small Business and Home IoT Devices: Mitigating Network-Based Attacks Using Manufacturer Usage Description Practice Guide later this year.
About MasterPeace
MasterPeace is an advanced technology company designed to unlock the imagination and creativity of our engineers and technologists while helping them reach their highest potential. Our workforce is comprised of a collection of technologists, developers and engineers working on wicked hard problems for the United States Government. MasterPeace believes in fostering innovation and to that end established MP LaunchPad to help our engineers turn their ideas into viable new commercial cyber and technology companies. For more information, please visit: http://www.masterpeaceltd.com/
