BluJay Solutions Recognized as a Challenger in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 07:02 AM EDT
BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services powered by the world’s first Global Trade Network, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Challengers quadrant of the 2019 “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems.”1 Gartner positioned BluJay highest for ability to execute and furthest to the right for completeness of vision in the Challengers quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems.
Gartner reviewed vendors based on key criteria including the breadth of the TMS; depth of the TMS; usability and adaptability; global go-to-market strategy and offering; partner ecosystem; vision, thought leadership, roadmap and track record; and a compelling supply chain execution (SCE) convergence strategy.
“We’re building something special at BluJay and believe our placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is evidence of the strength of our TMS solution, as well as our momentum heading forward,” said Andrew Kirkwood, CEO of BluJay Solutions. “BluJay’s Transportation Management is proven by our customers who rely upon the platform every day for business-critical supply chain execution. Importantly, we’re not standing still. We are moving into the future with an unrelenting focus on creating innovative solutions that provide value for our customers and help them create high-performance supply chains.”
BluJay’s SaaS Transportation Management technology enables shippers to orchestrate multiple freight modes domestically and internationally, and to connect with partners up and down the supply chain through the Global Trade Network. With a constant flow of new features and enhancements, BluJay’s platform supports complex operations while providing the analytics and visibility to make informed decisions in a rapidly-changing environment. Transportation Management’s redefined user interface offers a more intuitive experience with integrated BluJay applications such as Control Tower, Yard Management, Parcel, Customs Management, and MobileSTAR. This supply chain execution convergence, along with a dedicated Logistics as a Service (LaaS) team providing managed services for customers and a continuous loop of development feedback, make BluJay’s TMS offering unique. BluJay’s platform helps users control transportation costs, gain visibility, and optimize activity to better serve their customers.
To download a complimentary copy of the Gartner report1, visit info.blujaysolutions.com.
1Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems” by Bart De Muynck, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, 27 March 2019.
Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About BluJay Solutions
BluJay Solutions delivers supply chain software and services to the world’s most progressive retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, manufacturers, and logistics service providers. Transforming supply chain logistics with the BluJay Global Trade Network, we enable customers to unlock the power of more than 40,000 universally connected partners. With BluJay, companies can achieve greater trade velocity, transform their supply chain economics for disruptive advantage, and see beyond the horizon to optimize their future in the global economy. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter at @myblujay and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005202/en/
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 10, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 10, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 10, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
While more companies are now leveraging the cloud to increase their level of data protection and management, there are still many wondering “why?” The answer: the cloud actually brings substantial advancements to the data protection and management table that simply aren’t possible without it. The easiest advantage to envision? Unlimited scalability. If a data protection tool is properly designed, the capacity should automatically expand to meet any customer’s needs. The second advantage: the ...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 10, 2019 01:15 AM EDT