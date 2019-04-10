Xperi and LG Announce Development of DTS Connected Radio Platform for Launch in 2020

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”) and LG Electronics are pleased to announce the development and integration of DTS® Connected Radio™ technology into automobiles sold around the world. The first implementation will arrive at dealerships in 2020 with a major global car brand, to be announced at a later date. Xperi will deliver to LG the DTS Connected Radio platform, which enables an engaging in-car radio experience, combining over-the-air radio with IP delivered content.

“LG Electronics has been a longtime partner, and we are excited to work closely with them in developing a new generation of radio solutions,” said Jeff Jury, general manager, automotive at Xperi. “We continue to build on our longstanding relationships with car makers and broadcasters to create advanced radio solutions that deliver the best possible experience for people everywhere. The DTS Connected Radio system will be the first global system to enable car makers to create a common radio experience across different analog and digital broadcast systems deployed regionally.”

Utilizing an IP connection installed in a vehicle, DTS Connected Radio delivers an innovative analog and digital (DAB and HD Radio) FM experience by pairing broadcast programming with IP-delivered content. DTS Connected Radio aggregates metadata, such as on-air radio program and talent information, artist and song information, station contact information and more, directly from broadcasters around the world to deliver an enhanced in-vehicle radio experience.

Further information about the partnership will be announced at a later date.

About LG Electronics Vehicle Components Company

LG Electronics Vehicle Components Company focuses on commercializing autonomous and environmentally responsible automotive components and core solutions based on LG’s proprietary technologies. Its Smart Solutions business includes a diverse lineup of offerings such as infotainment systems (audio video, audio video navigation, etc.), advanced driver assistant system, connectivity and other intelligent products. Green Solutions focuses on electronic powertrains (motor/drive unit/inverter/converter), battery packs, vehicle thermal systems and lighting solutions (head/rear/interior lamp). For more on LG’s Vehicle Components, visit www.LG.com.

About Xperi Corporation

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please call 408-321-6000 or visit www.xperi.com.

