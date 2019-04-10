EZShield Launches Small Business Suite

|By Business Wire
EZShield, a portfolio company of The Wicks Group (“Wicks”) and the leader in digital identity protection and resolution, today announced a comprehensive set of robust capabilities built within its affordably-priced Small Business Suite that safeguards companies from the devastating impact of a potential cyber threat or data breach, while also protecting employees.
“With nearly 60 percent of small businesses being malware attack victims, our new Small Business Suite is built to help Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) protect everything – from the foundation of their livelihood to the people who execute upon their vision and strategy,” said Rich Scott, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of EZShield. “As the industry’s best-in-class provider, our team has packaged our enterprise-class capabilities into a single-source solution for SMBs who are serious about proactively addressing both business and personal identity fraud and cybercrimes.”
Built on EZShield’s identity theft protection and mobile cybersecurity capabilities, the Small Business Suite delivers a series of mission-critical services that empower SMBs to run their business effectively. Exclusive to its Small Business Suite is a Cyber Risk Profile, powered by WhiteHawk, the first global online cybersecurity exchange enabling SMBs to take smart action against cybercrime and fraud. WhiteHawk’s Cyber Risk Profile empowers SMBs to pinpoint and understand risks, develop a customized cybersecurity action plan, while then identifying the tools required to safeguard the business.
“Our alignment with EZShield adds a critical and valuable component to their Small Business Suite,” said Terry Roberts, CEO of WhiteHawk, Inc. “A majority of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses do not have the expertise, nor the budget, to protect against cybercrime and fraud and the devastating damage that can result, impacting their revenue and reputation. Now, with affordable risk mitigation solutions through WhiteHawk’s Cyber Risk Profile, SMBs will be equipped to identify what threats they need to address today, and how best to defend their business tomorrow. This integrated offering is truly game-changing.”
EZShield’s Small Business Suite is built with essential identity theft protection and mobile cybersecurity services, enabling companies to focus more time and attention on building capital, expanding their customer base, and creating customers for life. The suite includes:
- Business Credit Monitoring, Score, & Report | Business Credit Score, Business Credit Report, and Business Credit Monitoring so that SMBs can confidently manage their business credit.
- Business Dark Web Monitoring | A must-have for businesses of any size, providing alerts if Personally Identifiable Information (PII) or sensitive business data is on the Dark Web, the unindexed, and often illegal, area of the Internet. For example, Employer Identification Number (EIN), domain, Creditsafe Safe Number, D-U-N-S Number, and corporate credit card number, are continuously monitored. Letting this information fall into the wrong hands can be catastrophic in terms of critical data loss, disruption to operations, financial losses stemming from restoring systems and files, and, of course, damage to the company’s reputation.
- Fully-Managed Business Restoration | Exclusive service includes proactive capabilities and a white-glove response program, featuring access to dedicated resolution experts, to keep a company’s business identity safe.
Additionally, EZShield’s Small Business Suite includes access to an innovative set of mobile cybersecurity capabilities through its Mobile Defense Suite:
- Mobile Attack Control | Includes access to EZShield's award-winning mobile app, performs comprehensive mobile device scanning and alerts employees if their device has been compromised. It looks for a wide array of threats including rogue apps, spyware, unsecured Wi-Fi connections, and even recognizes fake or “spoof” networks.
- Mobile Attack View | Delivers a single-source view for an SMB’s internal team, showing any mobile threats from devices that are connected to the company’s system. This ability to recognize vulnerabilities in real-time gives technology leaders the advantage of stepping in to take action before a data breach occurs.
As part of the Small Business Suite, employees are also protected with best-in-class identity theft protection capabilities and world-class resolution services.
“Time is of the essence when it comes to small businesses understanding and responding to the imminent threats targeting their livelihood and their employees,” said Al Pascual, SVP, Research and Head of Fraud & Security at Javelin Strategy & Research. “Whether in banking, insurance, or healthcare, SMBs face cyber threats every day and tailored solutions are critical to making them less vulnerable.”
Pricing & Availability
EZShield’s Small Business Suite will be widely available at the end of June 2019. Pricing varies based on number of employees and services provided. For additional information, please email: [email protected].
The Small Business Suite will be demonstrated at the EZShield Booth (#976) at the Channel Partners Conference, April 9 – 12, in Las Vegas.
About EZShield
EZShield helps enterprises of all sizes and trusted partners protect what matters most — through secure, digital identity protection and resolution services that enhance customer relationships, while adding value to existing products. As a trailblazer in Mobile Threat Defense, EZShield is the only pure-play identity theft protection company to pair its product and services with mobile cybersecurity through its Mobile Defense Suite. The company is consistently recognized by Javelin Strategy & Research as a leader in Identity Protection, most recently as the 2018 Identity Protection Service Provider Best-in-Class award winner. Owned by the Wicks Group of Companies, L.L.C., EZShield supports thousands of financial institutions through its award-winning solutions, delivered on a secure, flexible platform that is backed by best-in-class customer support. Follow EZShield on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, and engage with us on LinkedIn. Learn more at www.ezshield.com.
©2019 EZShield + IdentityForce. All other trademarks or trade names are properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
