Gary Kolbeck Named CEO of Telerent Leasing Corp.

April 10, 2019 07:08 AM EDT
Gary Kolbeck has been named by ITOCHU International Inc. as chief executive officer for Telerent Leasing Corporation (TLC), the parent company of TeleHealth Services, Avidex and its subsidiary Digital Networks Group.
All three companies provide design, engineering, integration, implementation and operational services for an extensive range of audiovisual, interactive and network systems. TLC is a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation, a $52 billion Fortune Global 500 company based in Japan.
“We are well positioned for continued diversified growth as a leading provider of audio and video solutions in healthcare, corporate, education and public sector markets,” said Kolbeck, who has served as TLC’s chief operating officer and vice president of business development at TeleHealth Services. “We are committed to providing audiovisual solutions and services that enhance communication and improve the way people work, learn and live.”
TLC has more than 60 years of technology integration expertise starting in the lodging and healthcare sectors with a track record of strong financial performance and innovation.
TeleHealth Services was launched in 1994 and has more than 2,500 healthcare clients. TeleHealth was the first company to develop digital technology for patient engagement and education and is a pioneer in creating a better healthcare experience for patients, visitors and staff.
TLC acquired Avidex in 2012 and DNG in 2016 to expand its audiovisual systems business beyond healthcare into corporate, education and public sector markets. Avidex is one of the top 10 AV technology systems integrators in the nation. Cisco’s Executive Briefing Center and Adobe’s Customer Experience and Network Operations Centers are among the many showcase projects that also include Airbus, Citrix, Sprint, and AVI Biopharma. Avidex subsidiary, DNG, is a leading AV and technology systems integrator specializing in assisting schools and teachers leverage technology to enhance learning in K-12 and higher education markets in Southern California.
Last year, Kolbeck and the executive team successfully recruited Jeff Davis to become the divisional CEO of Avidex and DNG. Davis was formerly the chief operations officer at AVI-SPL, the nation’s largest AV integrator. Jeff will report directly to Kolbeck as the parent company CEO of TLC.
Kolbeck joined TLC following more than two decades of experience in technology-driven patient and consumer engagement. Prior to joining TLC, Kolbeck spent more than 25 years in engineering design, product management and business development with LodgeNet Interactive Corp. which is now SONIFI. His leadership included starting the successful healthcare division. He also served as a consultant for health systems and growth businesses to assist in the formation of technology migration roadmaps, strategic growth and new vertical market considerations.
About TLC
TeleHealth Services, Avidex and Digital Networks Group are divisions of Telerent Leasing Corporation, a national technology solutions integrator founded in 1957 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. TLC creates unparalleled customer experiences through collaborative communication solutions serving the healthcare market through TeleHealth Services; the corporate market through Avidex Industries; and the public and education markets through Digital Networks Group. TLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITOCHU International Inc.
For more information, please visit www.telerent.com, www.telehealth.com, www.avidex.com and www.digitalnetworksgroup.com.
