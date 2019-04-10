Avaya Extends AI and Cloud Integration with Google Cloud To Provide Customers with More Intelligent, Flexible Solutions

Google Cloud Next ‘19 – Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is furthering its integration with Google Cloud to fully leverage the AI and cloud capabilities of both companies, providing Avaya clients with new capabilities to enhance their customer experience and achieve desired business outcomes.

Avaya is embedding Google Cloud’s machine learning technology within Avaya conversation services powering the contact center, enabling easy integration of digital AI capabilities for a consistent and intelligent customer experience. With the help of Google Cloud, Avaya provides increased flexibility, efficiency and scalability in deploying powerful and simple communication and collaboration solutions that improve the customer journey and increase workforce engagement with more personalized, intelligent and insightful interactions.

Avaya is one of the Google Cloud partners participating in an early access program aimed at augmenting next-generation contact centers with various Google Cloud Contact Center AI technologies. In turn, Google Cloud joins a growing number of AI innovators in the Avaya A.I.Connect ecosystem.

Avaya has also adopted Kubernetes to empower Avaya solutions with microservices and containerization, taking a true cloud foundation design approach in their solution offerings. This advances Avaya beyond basic hosting and virtualization approaches used by many vendors, and enables organizations to embrace a hybrid cloud deployment option for their communications infrastructure, delivering the benefits of cloud solutions while avoiding the one-size-fits-all limitation offered by other providers. Through its collaboration with Google Cloud, Avaya is providing customers with increased flexibility, efficiency and scalability in deploying the contact center and collaboration solutions that best meet their specific needs.

Additionally, Avaya has added Google Cloud Platform as a deployment option for its portfolio of communication and collaboration offerings, providing cost benefits through additional customer choice for cloud deployment.

These efforts complement a number of other Avaya and Google Cloud integrations, including:

Avaya OneCloud for contact center and unified communications feature an identity engine and provisioning built natively in Google Cloud Platform, and fully support single sign-on and native integration with G Suite.

Avaya IX Collaboration meetings-as-a-service is natively built on Google Cloud Platform and is available globally.

Avaya OneCloud CPaaS is integrated with Google IoT Cloud and natively supports Google speech services, transcription, and storage for robust real-time messaging solutions across IoT-enabled devices and applications. This allows IoT solutions to deliver real-time event awareness over Avaya’s reliable communications framework

Avaya Vantage desktop smartphones are Google Mobile Services (GMS) certified, and offer a unified “out of the box” experience with pre-loaded Google apps, as well as the ability to obtain additional third-party apps for specific business or personal needs.

“Avaya’s expanding partnership with Google Cloud promises exciting developments across multiple facets of Avaya’s portfolio. From a contact center perspective, new AI-driven intelligent conversation experiences will soon be available to customers who chose to remain on premises solutions, those that are transitioning to a hybrid cloud environment and those that choose to fully embrace the cloud,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, President & Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics.

“By deepening and accelerating how we leverage Google Cloud across our contact center and unified communications portfolio, we are providing increasingly powerful solutions to organizations of all kinds, enabling their successful digital transformation and driving positive business results,” said Eric Rossman, Avaya vice president, Partners, Developers & Alliances. “We are excited by the collaborative relationship we are building with Google Cloud as a member of Avaya’s A.I.Connect ecosystem.”

Avaya is showcasing its advanced AI and Cloud solutions at Google Cloud Next 2019 April 9-11, Booth # S1213 in the Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA.

