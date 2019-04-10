Wayland Group Deploys Pivot3 Safe Campus Solution to Ensure Compliance with Health Canada Regulations

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 08:05 AM EDT
Pivot3, a leading provider of intelligent infrastructure solutions, today announced that Wayland Group has selected the Pivot3 Safe Campus solution to ensure compliance with Health Canada regulations and protect their rapidly growing cannabis business.
Wayland Group, based in Southwestern Ontario, Canada, is a global leader in providing quality cannabis-derived medical and non-medical products. Wayland protects the perimeter of its property, multiple buildings across its campus and all areas of the facility where cannabis is present with mission-critical video surveillance built on Pivot3’s intelligent infrastructure. The Pivot3 infrastructure supports 300 Axis cameras and hosts the Milestone video management software (VMS) and five petabytes of data storage.
Health Canada regulations require cannabis growers to maintain a rolling two years of video footage and may request video review at any time, necessitating a search through petabytes of video data to locate the requested footage.
“With Pivot3, we have the right solution in place to ensure quality and compliance with government regulations,” said Stephen Lem, senior director, security, Wayland Group. “Pivot3 enables us to respond to video requests from Health Canada very quickly; what once took hours now takes under a minute.”
Wayland Group has recently embarked on a global expansion plan to meet the demand for legal cannabis. “Much of what sold me on Pivot3 was the architecture, including the centralized management and ability to easily scale the infrastructure to keep up with our growth,” said Lem. Wayland also plans to add other applications, such as its enterprise resource planning software, to the Pivot3 infrastructure. By having the option to add multiple mixed workloads, Wayland increases its ROI and lowers its footprint to realize immediate hardware savings.
Pivot3’s Safe Campus solution is purpose-built to provide the ideal combination of security, performance, resilience and ease of use for campus environments – multiple facilities sharing common grounds with unique but overlapping security requirements. Pivot3 eliminates downtime, data loss and video frame loss, provides seamless, non-disruptive scalability, and provides the ability to consolidate VMS and other security, IoT and datacenter applications on a single platform. The result is sustained, always-available access to data, the highest video integrity, the flexibility to expand systems and operations as needed, and significantly reduced costs and complexity.
“We are creating the grow facility of the future, and by leveraging Pivot3 intelligent infrastructure our investments will be paid back in spades in terms of reduced corporate risk, reliability, ease of management, and return on investment,” said Lem.
“Wayland is an innovative leader in the legal cannabis market, and we are pleased to play a role in helping the organization protect its critical assets and ensuring compliance across its infrastructure,” said Brandon Reich, vice president of security and IoT, Pivot3. “Pivot3 provides high performance, the ability to scale easily and absolute dependability, allowing Wayland to focus on delivering its product to the customer while maintaining compliance with Canadian regulations, ensuring that no video loss occurs and the data is easily accessible.”
