FLIR Completes Strategic Investment in DroneBase

|By Business Wire
|
|April 10, 2019 08:07 AM EDT
FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) and DroneBase, Inc. announced today that FLIR has made a strategic investment in DroneBase, a global drone operations company that provides businesses access to one of the largest Unmanned Aerial Surveillance (UAS) pilot networks. The investment establishes FLIR as the exclusive provider of thermal product solutions and as the official small UAS thermal imaging training provider for the DroneBase enterprise pilot network through the FLIR Infrared Training Center (ITC).
FLIR Systems makes a strategic investment in DroneBase, a global drone operations company that provides businesses access to one of the largest Unmanned Aerial Surveillance pilot networks. FLIR becomes the exclusive provider of thermal imaging cameras for the DroneBase pilot network. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Our investment in DroneBase helps expand the adoption of FLIR thermal imaging technology by putting it in the hands of more pilots who fly drones every day,” said Jim Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR. “DroneBase’s enterprise pilot network will receive training by professional thermographers, enabling DroneBase to offer specialized thermal inspection services for customers on a wider scale, and creating an opportunity for FLIR to incorporate additional service offerings through DroneBase in the future.”
DroneBase and its pilots have completed over 100,000 commercial missions in more than 70 countries providing services across multiple industries, such as residential and commercial real estate, insurance, telecommunications, construction, and media. FLIR and DroneBase will collaborate to develop specialized training for DroneBase pilots through the FLIR ITC, creating an exclusive pilot network through a DroneBase certification process.
“Through FLIR’s strategic investment in DroneBase, we are now able to offer scalable thermal solutions to enterprises of any size,” said Dan Burton, CEO and Founder of DroneBase. “This access to valuable data will allow stakeholders to make better decisions about their most critical assets. Like myself, many DroneBase pilots relied on FLIR products when they served in the military. This integration will offer military veterans a chance to work with FLIR again and leverage their training in their civilian lives.”
To learn more about DroneBase visit www.dronebase.com.
About FLIR Systems, Inc.
Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense, industrial, and commercial applications. FLIR Systems’ vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense, creating technologies to help professionals make more informed decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.
About DroneBase
DroneBase is the largest global drone operations company, which provides businesses with stunning aerial information to make better, real-time decisions about their most critical assets from the world’s largest Pilot Network. Based in Los Angeles, the company is the trusted, go-to platform for aerial images and data for worldwide enterprise commercial clients across multiple industries such as residential and commercial real estate, insurance, telecommunications, construction, and media. DroneBase has completed over 100,000 commercial missions flown in over 70 countries and in all 50 states. The company was incubated by Y Combinator and has raised funding from FLIR Systems, Union Square Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Hearst Ventures, Pritzker Group, Accel Partners, SV Angel and DJI.
