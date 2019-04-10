FireEye Expands Footprint in Northern Virginia’s Booming Tech Corridor

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 08:09 AM EDT
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced the expansion of its Reston Virginia footprint with a larger office space, reinforcing the company’s long-term investment in growing cyber talent in the Dulles Tech Corridor.
In addition to housing a significant number of Threat Intelligence and Mandiant consulting experts, the new Reston facility will be the epicenter of FireEye Managed Defense operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
In today’s environment of unprecedented attacks by sophisticated threat actors, the role FireEye has played in protecting people and organizations has scaled as well. FireEye has been growing its presence in Reston and Alexandria since 2011. In addition to housing a significant number of Threat Intelligence and Mandiant® consulting experts, the new Reston facility will be the epicenter of FireEye Managed Defense operations. Analysts will continue to monitor threats 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and aggregate these insights within FireEye products and services.
“Investing in our people and technology makes relentlessly protecting our customers from the impact and consequences of cyber attacks possible,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO at FireEye. “We continue to hire the best of the best as we work to achieve this mission every day, and our growing team of tech security experts located in the Dulles Tech Corridor is an important part of everything that we do.”
Hosting the company’s largest security operation center, the state-of-the-art building will house more than 300 employees to start, while providing room for future expansion needs. Along these lines, FireEye is planning to move into a new office space in Alexandra Virginia as well. FireEye plans to continue to hire top security professionals for all roles out of Reston, including tech and engineering, while Alexandria is primarily home to FireEye Mandiant consultants.
Government Leader Quotes
“FireEye has provided enormous assistance not only to a range of companies in advancing their cyber security, but in educating policymakers and the general public. It’s exciting to see that they’re expanding their footprint in Virginia, drawing on (and helping expand) the enormous cyber security workforce we have in the Commonwealth,” said U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and Vice Chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.
“I am pleased to see another thriving cyber security company has made the decision to expand operations in Fairfax County. Companies like FireEye are essential to the diversification of our economy and show that Northern Virginia continues to establish itself as the Silicon Valley of the East,” said U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA-11) and Senior member of the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. “Having visited FireEye myself, I look forward to watching this company continue to grow.”
About FireEye, Inc.
FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 7,700 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.
© 2019 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.
