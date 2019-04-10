Barnes & Noble Announces Must-Have Books and Gifts for Mom This Mother’s Day

|By Business Wire
|
|April 10, 2019 08:32 AM EDT
Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS), the world’s largest retail bookseller, today announced its unique selection of books—including B&N Exclusive Editions—designer journals, and other gifts especially for Mom this Mother’s Day. Customers can also find Mother’s Day Greeting Cards in a variety of styles, as well as specially-designed gift cards. Additionally, Barnes & Noble stores across the country are hosting a special Mother’s Day Storytime featuring In a Minute, Mama Bear on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m.
Books Especially for Mom
This year’s selection of Mother’s Day books includes new fiction, page-turning thrillers, cookbooks, and inspirational titles from big-name authors. Check out ten of the Company’s selections below, and find many more in stores and at BN.com/mothersday.
1) The
Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World (Barnes &
Noble Exclusive Edition), Melinda Gates
2) Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition), Rachel Hollis
3) Lost Roses (The Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition), Martha Hall Kelly
4) Becoming, Michelle Obama
5) Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
6) The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty, Susan Page
7) Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid
8) The Martha Manual: How to Do (Almost) Everything, Martha Stewart
9) Educated, Tara Westover
10) The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life’s Direction and Purpose (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition), Oprah Winfrey
Unique Gifts for Mom
Customers can also find a unique assortment of gifts especially for Moms, including designer journals, gift books, and exclusive spring totes. See ten great gift ideas for Mom below, and many more in stores and at BN.com/mothersday.
1) Barnes
& Noble ‘For Mom’ Gift Card – Specially-designed gift cards for
mothers who love to read.
2) Designer Journals – Record life’s moments in one of Barnes & Noble’s beautiful designer journals.
3) Exclusive Spring Totes – Barnes & Noble’s exclusive spring tote bags are perfect for running errands or taking off for the weekend.
4) Giving Shawl – This luxuriously soft Giving Shawl is a giftable “hug.”
5) Grow Kits – For a limited time, get your mom a Grow Kit for $7.95 with the purchase of any item.
6) Hit Music – Bestselling vinyl and CDs for moms who love music.
7) Letters to My Mom – Twelve fold-and-mail-style envelopes invite sons and daughters to capture memories and express gratitude for Mom.
8) NOOK® GlowLight 3 – Get Mom a new NOOK to read her favorite books at any time, anywhere, with seamless day-to-night reading with Night Mode.
9) One Question a Day for Moms: Daily Reflections on Motherhood: A Five-Year Journal – Track moments of motherhood in this beautiful keepsake journal.
10) What I Love About Mom – This gift book contains fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your mom is the best.
For online shoppers, Barnes & Noble can ship items in time for Mother’s Day if ordered before Monday, May 6, at 11:59 AM EDT. Customers can also order books and gifts online anytime for store pickup within one hour of placing an order with Barnes & Noble’s Buy Online, Pick up in Store on available products.
Nationwide Mother’s Day Storytime on May 11
Moms and kids should also be sure to go to their local Barnes & Noble for a special Mother’s Day Storytime with activities to follow on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. The Storytime will feature the book In a Minute, Mama Bear, by Rachel Bright.
Check your local store for event information at the Barnes & Noble Store Locator.
About Barnes & Noble, Inc.
Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) is the world’s largest retail bookseller, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company operates 627 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com (www.bn.com). The Nook Digital business offers a lineup of popular NOOK® tablets and eReaders and an expansive collection of digital reading and entertainment content through the NOOK Store®. The NOOK Store (www.nook.com) features digital books, periodicals and comics, and offers the ability to enjoy content across a wide array of popular devices through Free NOOK Reading Apps™ available for Android™, iOS® and Windows®.
General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be obtained by visiting the Company's corporate website at www.barnesandnobleinc.com.
Barnes & Noble®, Barnes & Noble Booksellers® and Barnes & Noble.com® are trademarks of Barnes & Noble, Inc. or its affiliates. NOOK® and the NOOK logos are trademarks of Nook Digital, LLC or its affiliates.
For more information on Barnes & Noble, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Snapchat (bnsnaps), and like us on Facebook. For more information on NOOK, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.
