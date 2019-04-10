Netography Adds Bill Magnuson to Board, Gus Cunningham to Management Team, Receives Additional Funding

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 08:33 AM EDT
Netography, an autonomous network security platform that serves as enterprises’ virtual border security, today announced that Gus Cunningham, former COO of Prolexic, has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In addition, Bill Magnuson, co-founder and CEO of Braze, has joined the company’s board of directors. The company has also raised additional seed capital from Robin Vasan’s Mango Capital.
Netography provides a cloud-based service that works as virtual border security, helping security operations and network teams work smarter, not harder. It leverages the wealth of real-time flow data produced by network devices to continuously and automatically detect and then remediate or block malicious traffic such as DDoS attacks, botnets, data extraction, login attempts and more. Led by Barrett Lyon and Dan Murphy, the Netography team comprises seminal figures in anti-DDoS and network security from Prolexic (acquired by Akamai), BitGravity (acquired by Tata Communications), XDN (acquired by Fortinet), and Defense.net (acquired by F5 Networks).
Cunningham reunites with his former Prolexic colleagues. He joined Prolexic when the company had less than $2 million in annual revenue, and grew it to almost $50 million in annual revenue, prior to its sale to Akamai. After Prolexic, he joined ScrapeSentry, a spin-off of leading managed security services (MSS) firm Sentor, as CEO. There he also grew the business over 200% before selling it to Distil Networks. Cunningham also previously built out the MSS business for Globix in EMEA.
“As we make progress toward general availability of the Netography platform, which we expect to release in the second quarter of this year, we are thrilled to have a sales executive of Gus’ caliber on board, alongside the support of Bill and Robin,” said Barrett Lyon, CEO of Netography. “Initial conversations with customers are validating our thesis that Netography provides a clean, simple, first line of security that dramatically reduces the load on an organization’s network and team. We look forward to bringing our service to market on a broader basis soon, with Gus driving our sales efforts as he has done successfully before.”
“The Netography team have been groundbreakers in network security for the last two decades,” said Robin Vasan, Founder and General Partner at Mango Capital. “Now they are leveraging their accumulation of knowledge, codified into software and algorithms, and combined with the ubiquity of cloud, to deliver a truly light-weight first line of defense for network security. My passion is working with technical founders as they form their product and market strategies, and I am thrilled to be supporting the Netography team.”
“Barrett and his team are building something so elegant and powerful that every organization should be adding it to their arsenal, with dramatic results,” said Bill Magnuson, co-founder and CEO of Braze, and member of the board of Netography. “I am thrilled to be joining the board as they take the offering to market, and helping evangelize their ideas among our enterprise communities.”
About Netography
Netography enables effectual autonomous network security and provides telemetry to stop threats that typically go unseen. The Netography platform is a seamless view of global infrastructure and cloud services and leverages extremely advanced algorithms to detect threats and automatically responding to them. With Netography you can turn a standard network into an intelligently self-correcting system that serves as your first line of defense.
For more information, visit Netography.com follow us on Twitter @netography, or request additional information at [email protected].
