Carbonite Charitable Fund Reinvests in STEM Education

April 10, 2019
Today, Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) a global leader in data protection, announced that the Carbonite Charitable Fund will renew investments in its inaugural nonprofit partners, in addition to providing a grant to one new organization, all creating opportunities for students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
The mission of the Carbonite Charitable Fund is to support organizations that equip students with STEM skills and empower them to make positive contributions to their communities. Since its inception in 2018, the Carbonite Charitable Fund has awarded grants to six organizations that align with this vision in the geographies in which Carbonite operates. Through Carbonite’s continued investment in 2019, these organizations will execute specific programs that create better outcomes for their STEM communities.
In addition to its ongoing investments, the Carbonite Charitable Fund will also provide a grant to one new organization, ScholarJet, which connects employers with diverse technology talent and awards scholarships to students through skills-based competitions. Carbonite’s grant enabled ScholarJet to execute its first-ever program in the Lewiston, Maine area, where many technology companies are actively hiring.
“The organizations we support commit to improving STEM learning experiences and continue to demonstrate meaningful results,” said Mohamad Ali, Carbonite CEO. “From running female-only coding competitions, to pioneering technical curriculums for public schools, Carbonite’s grant recipients are actively involved in finding ways for all students to interact with STEM. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with the leading organizations that are preparing the next generation for their technology careers.”
The Carbonite Charitable Fund’s grants will provide support for each
organization’s general operations. The full list of recipients
includes:
- ScholarJet – A regional organization that helps students pay for college and companies attract early talent through online, skills-based competitions
- Hack.Diversity – A regional initiative from the New England Venture Capital Association to increase the number of Black and Latino employees in the innovation economy in Boston by 100%
- 100Kin10 – A network of the nation’s top academic institutions, nonprofits, foundations, companies, and government agencies collaboratively addressing the nation’s STEM teacher shortage by preparing and supporting 100,000 excellent STEM teachers by 2021
- Girl Develop It – A national organization that provides affordable programs for adult women interested in learning web and software development in a judgment-free environment
- Resilient Coders – A regional program in Boston that trains people of color for high growth careers as software engineers, and connects them with technology jobs
- Nextech – A regional initiative in Indianapolis to elevate technical, critical-thinking and problem-solving skills of K-12 students, inspiring and enabling young people from all backgrounds to pursue careers in technology
- Utah STEM Foundation – An affiliation with the Utah STEM Action Center to enhance STEM funding and resource opportunities for teachers and students state-wide
- The Carbonite Charitable Fund is a Donor Advised Fund housed at The Boston Foundation, Greater Boston’s Community Foundation. To learn more and inquire about the Carbonite Charitable Fund please contact [email protected]
About Carbonite
Carbonite provides a robust Data Protection Platform for businesses, including backup, disaster recovery, high availability and workload migration technology. The Carbonite Data Protection Platform supports businesses on a global scale with secure cloud infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.carbonite.com and follow us on Twitter at @Carbonite.
