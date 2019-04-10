Digital Finance Awards 2019: An artificial intelligence solution created by Yseop for Société Générale wins award for most innovative initiative of the year

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Yseop, the French artificial intelligence wonder company and world leader in Natural Language Generation (NLG), has today announced that the project to digitize management control processes based on the Yseop platform and created for Société Générale has won the award for most innovative initiative of the year at the 2019 Digital Finance Awards.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005339/en/
Philippe Charpentier, Responsible for Digital & Innovation Office of Direction Financière de la Société Générale (credit: Future of Finance)
The aim of the Future of Finance initiative, delivered in partnership with Deloitte, is to reward finance departments that have performed outstandingly in the innovation, digitization and modernization of their operations. The first Digital Finance Awards, held in March 2019, have rewarded the best initiatives in the digital transformation of finance operations. Société Générale submitted its Scribe platform, a project using the agile development method, to the Digital Finance Awards. In 2017, the finance department at Société Générale identified the potential of AI and initiated a testing prototype using Yseop's NLG solution, to optimize the time-consuming writing of financial reports commentaries, which are produced in great volumes.
Since 2015, Addventa, Yseop's partner on the project, has been working closely with Société Générale, a pioneer in the use of NLG. By automating report writing, Yseop's NLG platform delivers a reduction of up to 80% in production time for commentaries, offering an improvement in operational efficiency, standardization of report quality and putting analysts' value creation to better use. It has been rolled out to other areas and is contributing to a dramatic long-term transformation of all business processes.
Emmanuel Walckenaer, CEO of Yseop, said "Our ambition is to place our AI and NLG know-how at the service of organizations and end users, putting an end to the rivalry between technology and the human dimension. We are proud to see our solutions becoming a mainstay of a digitization program as successful as that of Société Générale, which has successfully met the challenge of innovation.”
Philippe Charpentier, Head of the Digital & Innovation Office at Société Générale's Finance Department, added “Yseop's NLG solution gave us a way to enrich analyses by combining the speed and calculating power of new technologies with human analytical skills. This award highlights the specific achievements of Société Générale's Finance Department in innovation, and acknowledges the excellent work done by all the teams involved, both inside and outside the company.”
-End-
About Yseop
Founded in 2007, Yseop is an international AI software company and one
of the early pioneers of natural language generation technology (NLG).
Based in France, the US, the UK and Colombia, Yseop has operations
throughout Europe, North America and Asia. The software patented by
Yseop combines the automation of business processes with the translation
of data into human language to generate highly personalized and relevant
text and dialog. The solution's applications focus on customer
relations, business intelligence and the production of reports of all
types (financial, pharmaceutical, etc.).
YSEOP bridges the gap between big data and human beings, making machine-to-machine and machine-to-human dialog possible through the integration of Natural Language Understanding (NLU), Natural Language Generation (NLG), and Ontologies technologies. Used by the major players in finance and pharmaceuticals, nearly 50,000 users rely daily on our technology to write accurate, customized commentaries, making analytical reports and data clear and easy for everyone to understand.
For more information, please contact us at [email protected] or visit www.yseop.com. Catch up with our latest news on Twitter @Yseop and LinkedIn.
The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005339/en/
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 10, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 10, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 10, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 10, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:30 AM EDT