Verizon Rises to the Top in Philadelphia, Sweeping the Mobile Performance Awards in New RootMetrics Report

|April 10, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
A new report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the gold standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveals Verizon claims the top spot across categories in Philadelphia. In the latest 1st Half 2019 Philadelphia Metro RootScore Report, Verizon takes outright awards in overall performance, network reliability, network speed and data performance.
When it comes to data performance in the metro area, AT&T recorded the fastest median download speed at 57.9 Mbps, which is an increase from the 43.1 Mbps the carrier recorded in the second half of 2018. Meanwhile, T-Mobile recorded the fastest median upload speed at 18.5 Mbps, allowing a subscriber to upload a picture to social media in about two seconds.
“The mobile performance race in Philadelphia is getting more intense, with the carriers continuing to make improvements in data performance,” said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. “With AT&T, Sprint and Verizon all making big median download speed improvements and T-Mobile recording the fastest median upload speed in the metro area, it’s clear the carriers are investing in their networks to align with Philadelphians’ growing mobile data demands.”
This is the 16th time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Philadelphia and issued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent and consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.
Mobile Performance You Can Depend On
Verizon earned the Network Reliability RootScore Award outright, which the carrier previously held in a tie with AT&T. Verizon also holds the outright award for network speed, which AT&T and T-Mobile previously shared. Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics’ network reliability category is a combination of results from data, call and text tests, while the network speed category examines results across testing of data transfers and web/app tasks.
Data Performance
Verizon took the Data Performance RootScore Award outright in this testing period, which T-Mobile previously held outright. However, T-Mobile recorded the fastest median upload speed at 18.5 Mbps, while AT&T recorded the fastest median download speed at 57.9 Mbps. Notably, during RootMetrics’ outdoor walking tests in the dense urban core of Philadelphia, AT&T recorded the fastest median download speed at 63.2 Mbps and T-Mobile recorded the fastest median upload speed at 18.7 Mbps. The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps.
Call and Text Performance
Verizon and AT&T share the award for call performance for the second consecutive report, while T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon share the Text Performance RootScore Award. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages.
Comprehensive Testing
To evaluate the mobile experience in Philadelphia, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from February 19 through March 1. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 180 locations and while driving 3,877 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website.
About RootMetrics®
RootMetrics® by IHS Markit is mobile analytics that measures mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics results reflect real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often.
