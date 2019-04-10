G2 Crowd Names Signifyd the Leader in Customer Satisfaction in the Fraud Protection Market

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 09:04 AM EDT
Signifyd is the leader in customer satisfaction in the fraud protection sector, according to the G2 Crowd Spring Report, which also ranked the company as having the most significant market presence in the space.
The report is based on reviews by fraud-protection company customers, which are then verified and compiled by G2 Crowd, which serves as something of a Yelp for B2B businesses. The analysis placed Signifyd above all competitors, ranking it first in market presence and naming it a market leader.
“Service excellence has always been a hallmark of the value that Signifyd brings to customers,” Signifyd Senior Vice President of Customer Success Matt Lindeman said. “Signifyd is committed to building on our legacy of exceptional service and keeping our customers at the center of everything we do. It’s gratifying to see that our commitment to service excellence is taking us in the right direction, and that our customers value us as a strategic partner in their success.”
From its inception, Signifyd has made customer centricity the core focus of its business. Company Co-Founder and CEO Raj Ramanand and Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Michael Liberty launched the company after concluding that merchants shouldn’t have to become fraud experts or shoulder the burden of detecting fraud and managing chargebacks.
The G2 Crowd recognition of Signifyd is particularly apt, because Signifyd itself has preached the mantra of “customer love,” as it focused on helping merchants build top-notch customer experiences without the fear of fraud. The company’s Net Promoter Score, a closely watched measure of customer satisfaction, is well above those of consumer favorites Netflix, Starbucks, Amazon, Tesla and Apple.
G2 Crowd is among a small group of review sites that help businesses identify reliable partners. The Spring Report is based on reviews received by March 8.
“I love that it makes our jobs easier with preventing fraud,” Ashley Linden, of Signifyd customer Jerome’s Furniture, posted in a review on the site. “The representatives are prompt, polite and always providing updates.”
Daniel Flanagan of ReserveBar wrote on the site that he appreciates the way Signifyd experts guide him through orders identified as fraudulent, explaining how Signifyd reached the conclusion it did.
“Extremely user friendly,” he wrote. “Reps from Signifyd are always around to answer questions concerning chargebacks and other potential issues that may be encountered.”
Signifyd’s technology and service has been recognized before. The company was selected as a Gartner Cool Vendor and Frost & Sullivan named Signifyd the market leader in the guaranteed fraud protection space.
“Customer feedback has consistently indicated a high level of satisfaction with Signifyd’s products,” Frost & Sullivan noted in its “2018 North American Ecommerce Guaranteed Fraud Protection Growth Excellence Leadership Award.”
About Signifyd
Signifyd enables merchants to grow with confidence by providing an end-to-end commerce protection platform. Powered by the Signifyd Commerce Network its advanced machine learning engine is able to protect merchants from fraud, consumer abuse and revenue loss caused by barriers and friction in the buying experience. Signifyd counts among its customers a number of companies on the Fortune 1000 and Internet Retailer Top 500 lists. Signifyd is headquartered in San Jose, CA., with locations in Denver, New York, Belfast and London.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005208/en/
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 10, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 10, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 10, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:45 AM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 10, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a non-profit organization that provides business support services to companies expanding to Japan. With the support of JETRO's dedicated staff, clients can incorporate their business; receive visa, immigration, and HR support; find dedicated office space; identify local government subsidies; get tailored market studies; and more.
Apr. 10, 2019 02:30 AM EDT