NETSCOUT’s ENGAGE 19 Introduces Visibility Without Borders for Next Generation Data Center, Security and 5G Strategies

|April 10, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service assurance, security, and business analytics, announced today that ENGAGE 19, the Company’s annual user conference, is taking place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, April 14 - 18, 2019.
“NETSCOUT customers run some of the most complex and challenging service provider, government and enterprise IT organizations in the world,” said Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT’s president and CEO. “In this increasingly connected world, our customers are trailblazers when it comes to building a borderless, integrated digital environment. ENGAGE brings together the experts in the field, in a one-of-a-kind forum that is dedicated to education, advancement and collaboration. This is a unique opportunity to learn from peers, share technical and operational challenges, and gain critical insights into solving the most vexing problems facing our industry.”
Why Attend ENGAGE ’19?
- Collaborate with Peers and Connect with other IT Professionals: ENGAGE offers ample opportunities to have some fun, relax and get to know your peers inside and outside of the classroom. Network with and learn from more than 700 colleagues from over 50 countries. Diverse backgrounds of attendees include engineers, architects, IT, DevOps, network and security operations, managed services and marketing.
- Ask the Experts: Chalk-talk your use case: down-to-earth conversations at the whiteboard with executives, engineers and product management teams from all NETSCOUT solutions areas allow you to get your specific issues addressed by domain experts. Discuss your individual environments, technical complexities and business challenges.
- Boot Camps and Certifications: One of the most popular offerings at ENGAGE - free contextual training with NETSCOUT University Solution Lab experts. Geared for all levels of expertise. Delivered via deep-dive, real-world network incident resolution.
- Hands-on Learning: Expand your knowledge and use cases for the solutions you have today and learn more about future enhancements. Visit the Demo Pavilion for hand-on demonstrations and use-case discussions with our product experts.
- Cyber War Games: Join us in the ultimate gaming experience, where attendees learn not only critical DDoS defense skills and countermeasures, but also put them to work in a war game. In this real-time simulation of a DDoS attack, you’ll run both attack and defense positions for several rounds and earn the ultimate reward: knowledge. Walk away with critical insights on how attackers make their moves and how you can leverage current DDoS defense tactics in response.
- Situation Rooms: We take hands-on learning to the next level in the situation room, where attendees attack and solve real-life problems within a set timeframe, with prizes awarded to the first to come up with the answer.
“With virtualization and the evolution to 5G, carrier networks are going through unprecedented change. Add increased competition from OTT and digital players to this, and CSPs are facing unique challenges,” said Bruce Kelley, Jr., NETSCOUT’s senior vice president, chief technology officer. “In my session, I will lay out the strategic vision for NETSCOUT solutions and how we are providing unparalleled visibility to devices, subscribers, network infrastructure services and experiences that also extends to business analytics and security. This smart visibility has never been more needed than now.”
“As we grow more reliant on our interconnected world, the threat from bad actors bent on compromising critical networks grows more perilous every day. IT and security professionals are under pressure to stay on top of the latest trends,” said Hardik Modi, NETSCOUT’s senior director, Threat Intelligence. “At ENGAGE 19, I will be discussing NETSCOUT’s latest Threat Intelligence Report and sharing the latest trends we are seeing across the security threat landscape. Attendees will learn what our ASERT and threat intelligence teams are seeing, testing, and acting on to drive awareness in the marketplace.”
About NETSCOUT
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) assures digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications. Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor security solutions help protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's performance and security solutions, powered by service intelligence can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT and @ArborNetworks on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.
