Aquantia and Qualcomm to Enable 5G Fixed Wireless Access Equipment with Multi-Gig Ethernet

|April 10, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
Aquantia, (NYSE: AQ), a leader in Multi-Gig Ethernet connectivity, today announced it is working closely with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, to support the design and optimization of next generation 5G NR fixed wireless access broadband equipment for high-speed Internet delivery to the customer premises. The customer premises equipment (CPE) platform will feature the Aquantia AQtion Multi-Gig Ethernet Controllers AQC107 (10GbE) and AQC111C (5GbE), which can be used in conjunction with the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G modem available from Qualcomm Technologies. Deployment in the United States is slated for the first half of 2020 and Aquantia has supplied samples of the reference design to early customers.
“For more than 30 years, Qualcomm has provided foundational wireless technologies that help to transform industries. We are continuing that legacy by providing a robust platform designed to support seamless 5G connectivity in the connected home and enterprises, powered by our second generation Snapdragon X55 5G modem with support for both mmWave and sub-6 GHz spectrum bands,” said Gautam Sheoran, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are excited to work with Aquantia, as the use of our 5G connectivity platform with their Multi-Gig wired backhaul in the connected home and enterprises can help support the growth of connected devices and provide unsurpassed user experience.”
By creating a wireless service model using 5G NR technology, this CPE platform provides an alternate method to deliver Multi-Gig Internet service to consumers. The CPE platform offers a cost effective and efficient way to deliver improved Internet service in areas where laying new cables or fiber deployment is not practical. The delivery of 5G connectivity into the home, through the AQC107 and AQC111C will enable Internet-connected devices in the home to access rich media applications at lightning-fast speeds.
This CPE platform specifically addresses the following concerns:
- The rise in demand for reliable and ultra-low latency connectivity services
- The rapid increase in the development of connected IoT devices
- The continuous increase in data traffic
“Aquantia is very pleased to work with Qualcomm Technologies on this new class of service provider access device,” said LK Bhupathi, Vice President of Marketing at Aquantia. “Use of the Snapdragon X55 5G modem with Aquantia’s Multi-Gig wired backhaul has the potential to create new business models beyond what has traditionally been offered by Internet service providers. More importantly it can also spur the delivery of rich content services such as ultra-high definition video streaming, cloud gaming and virtual reality.”
About the AQtion AQC107
The Aquantia AQtion AQC107 is a high-performance, 5-speed, 10 G PCI Express (PCIe)–to–Multi-Gig Ethernet controller that integrates PCIe, MAC, and PHY to provide power and space-efficient connectivity for client systems. An x4/x2/x1 PCIe interface enables the AQC107 to easily handle up to 10Gbps line-rate performance while delivering maximum flexibility. The AQrate PHY technology integrated into the AQC107 delivers up to 10 Gbps network connectivity speed through 100 m of Cat 6a and up to 5 Gbps network connectivity speed on legacy Cat 5e or Cat 6 cabling.
About the AQtion AQC111C
The Aquantia AQtion AQC111C is a high-performance, Multi-Gig Ethernet controller housed in a compact 9 x 9 mm package. Its ultra-small footprint and low-cost design makes it the perfect solution for embedded platforms as well as other PCIe LAN on Motherboard (LOM) implementations. By offering Multi-Gig Ethernet speeds of up to 5 and 2.5 GbE, Aquantia AQtion AQC111C offers flexible design options for a variety of networked devices including OEMs of customer premises equipments, PCs and any device using a motherboard, to offer a seamless, Multi-Gig upgrade path.
For more information about Aquantia Products go here.
About Aquantia
Aquantia is a leader in the design, development and marketing of advanced, high-speed communications ICs for Ethernet connectivity in the Data Center, Enterprise Infrastructure, Access and Automotive markets. Aquantia products are designed to cost-effectively deliver leading-edge data speeds for use in the latest generation of communications infrastructure to alleviate network bandwidth bottlenecks caused by the growth of global IP traffic and in emerging and demanding applications such as autonomous driving. Aquantia is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.aquantia.com.
(AQ-INV)
Safe Harbor Statement
Statements in the press release that are not historical facts, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements relating to the potential benefits and market reach of Aquantia’s products. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. Aquantia cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the size and growth of Aquantia’s potential markets and the ability to compete therein, as well as market demand for and performance of Aquantia’s products. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to Aquantia’s recent SEC filings which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on Aquantia's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Aquantia undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in Aquantia's expectations.
Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.
Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005298/en/
