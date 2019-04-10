AspenTech Announces Keynote Panelists for OPTIMIZE™ 2019 Conference

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), the asset optimization™ software company, is pleased to announce the keynote panel for the upcoming OPTIMIZE™ 2019 conference at Hilton Americas Houston, Texas, May 13-16, 2019:
- Dr. Thomas Halsey, Chief Computational Scientist at ExxonMobil
- Tom Snead, President of Life Sciences and Alliances at Emerson
- Tracey Countryman, Global Resources X.0 Lead Managing Director at Accenture
- Dr. Venkat Venkatasubramanian, Professor of Chemical Engineering at Columbia University
The OPTIMIZE 2019 keynote panel will discuss the next waves of digital transformation, offer expert perspectives on the opportunities provided by new technologies and share thoughts on how today’s leaders can achieve long-term success. Other topics for discussion include the Industrial Internet of Things, edge computing, machine learning and advanced analytics that help to drive higher profit margins, better quality, greater operational efficiency and agility.
This May, OPTIMIZE 2019 will showcase papers in Engineering, Manufacturing & Supply Chain and Asset Performance Management during more than 150 breakout sessions with industry leaders on best practices and case studies from around the world.
AspenTech is proud to announce that industry leaders from BP, Chevron, The Dow Chemical Company, Saudi Aramco, Shell and other companies will speak at the conference. For the latest event information, including registration, keynote speaker highlights and track session updates, visit the OPTIMIZE 2019 website.
Supporting Quotes
Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, AspenTech
“For many years, this conference has brought together industry leaders and experts to discuss the groundbreaking innovations that are increasing profitability and efficiency for companies in complex, capital-intensive industries. With the acceleration of digital transformation initiatives, OPTIMIZE 2019 focuses on how artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics are elevating operational excellence and creating new sources of business value across these industries. At AspenTech we know that our customers cannot wait until tomorrow – we work to help companies optimize their assets to run safer, greener, longer and faster today.”
Supporting Resources
OPTIMIZE 2019 Agenda
About OPTIMIZE 2019
AspenTech’s OPTIMIZE 2019 is the industry-leading conference on asset optimization and operational excellence. More than 75 AspenTech customer organizations will present on real projects from around the world to guide industry leaders with best practices. A three-day exclusive event in Houston, TX, USA, OPTIMIZE 2019 invites more than 1,000 customers and professionals to network and learn how to accelerate their company’s digital journey.
About AspenTech
AspenTech is a leading software supplier for optimizing asset performance. Our products thrive in complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modeling expertise with big data machine-learning. Our purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.
© 2019 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, asset optimization and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.
