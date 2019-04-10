InTouch Health Unveils the First Fully Integrated Virtual Care Platform

|By Business Wire
InTouch Health, ranked 2019 Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms, announces the release of the industry’s first fully integrated, end-to-end virtual care platform. Solo by InTouch delivers enterprise solutions to provide scalable, patient-centric telehealth for any use case in any setting – with packages enabling compelling price points for every situation.
“We’ve spent a lot of time listening to our customers and we heard their need for a truly integrated solution that allows a physician to have a virtual, everyday interaction with patients whether they are in the home, clinic, emergency room, inpatient in a hospital – anywhere on the care continuum locally or anywhere in the world with one platform,” said Joseph M. DeVivo, InTouch Health CEO. “Coming off the heels of winning Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms, we want to continue solving our customer’s problems by delivering the most comprehensive capability on the market. The latest KLAS analysis further proved that there was an industry-wide need for EHR and third-party software integrations across platforms. In order to fill that gap, we created the next generation of our software platform to provide clinicians with an intuitive, web-based interaction that allows access to all of the tools they need through a single interface.”
With prominent healthcare leaders projecting that upwards of 50 percent of care can be delivered virtually, Solo by InTouch powers the first of its kind platform that healthcare providers can leverage for every type of user and use case, including direct-to-consumer, direct-to-patient, provider-to-provider, clinics, worksites, EDs, and more.
“Healthcare providers are facing an immense amount of pressure to retain and attract new patients from both inside the system and the external, new market entrants,” said Steve Cashman, chief commercial officer at InTouch Health. “Virtualizing their practices as appropriate creates an opportunity for providers and patients to connect in ways that can meaningfully improve quality, access, and cost. Solo by InTouch is the first of its kind integrated platform that considers health systems’ large investments in EMR systems and can offer capabilities to every user from simple follow ups, to ambulatory clinics, to emergent care.”
The new software platform runs through the proactively monitored InTouch Network and will provide the same clinical reliability InTouch customers know and trust. It will include an updated user interface for seamless virtual visits, IT integration capabilities designed for interoperability, and end-to-end care coordination, with newly-scaled pricing. Additional capabilities will also allow for the basic audio/video connections clinicians need to facilitate telehealth for low-acuity interactions, such as post-op follow-up with a patient and getting a second opinion from a colleague during a virtual visit. These new capabilities are designed to deliver the flexibility for all healthcare providers – from small practices to large health systems – to scale their telehealth services across basic, low-acuity interactions to life-saving, emergent consultations.
“At the end of the day, this isn’t about technology. This is about improving healthcare; helping clinicians deliver the highest quality care efficiently – anywhere a physician or patient may be located,” DeVivo said. “With physicians and patients in mind, ease of use and access were top priorities for this fully integrated platform. And the new pricing model breaks down the barriers small practices often face when implementing telehealth solutions. From large hospitals and health systems to individual physicians, InTouch Health wants to ensure all providers have the opportunity to utilize this groundbreaking solution.”
Solo by InTouch will be on display at the ATA19 Annual Conference and Expo April 14-16, 2019 in New Orleans. Visit booth #2216 to see Solo by InTouch in action and how it powers use case solutions that span the entire continuum of care – from direct-to-consumer to employer clinic to neonatology and more.
Solo by InTouch will be commercially available for implementation Summer 2019.
About InTouch Health
InTouch Health, ranked 2019 Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms, is a telehealth services company that offers healthcare providers solutions to efficiently deliver virtual care for a broad array of use cases and healthcare environments. InTouch Health provides a reliable, dedicated cloud-based network and virtual care solutions designed to ensure connectivity for health systems, providers, and patients at all times. Today, InTouch Health supports more than 2,700 hospitals and healthcare locations around the world – including many of the top 20 U.S. health systems – as they deploy telehealth programs across their enterprises. InTouch Health has surpassed 2.3 million network sessions over the InTouch Telehealth Network. To learn more, please visit www.InTouchHealth.com.
