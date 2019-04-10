Model N Rainmaker19 Award Winners Maximize Revenue

|By Business Wire
|
|April 10, 2019 09:11 AM EDT
Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, recognizes recipients of the Rainmaker Awards at its 15th annual Rainmaker Conference in Miami Beach, Florida. Designed to honor industry leaders for maximizing every revenue moment, the Rainmaker Awards identify those who have shown exceptional innovation and leadership within their field.
“The recipients of the Rainmaker19 awards are forward-thinking, global organizations as well as innovators in revenue management and we are thrilled to be working with them,” said Jason Blessing, CEO of Model N. “Together with Model N these industry leaders have implemented intelligent cloud solutions that help them maximize revenue and ensure regulatory compliance without disrupting critical business operations.”
This year’s Rainmaker Awards recognize the following companies:
Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality, application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets was awarded the Greatest Business Transformation award. This award recognizes the company’s success as it relates to revenue management transformation. Leveraging Model N Revenue Cloud for High Tech, Diodes was able to successfully unify its business with recently acquired Pericom. Together, they transformed how they work with their channels, integrating Channel Data Management and driving significant growth and margin improvement for the company.
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. AMD was awarded the High Tech Industry Leader award. To support recent growth, AMD revamped its entire sales enablement and sales operations infrastructure. Using Model N Revenue Cloud for High Tech, AMD was able to provide end-to-end integrated pricing and revenue management capabilities which makes it easier for them to manage and capitalize on their high growth.
EMD Serono (DAX: MRK) is the US and Canadian pharmaceutical business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. EMD pushes the boundaries of technologies and was awarded the Most Innovative Company award. This year, EMD partnered with Model N as an initial adopter of the SaaS automated testing suite. Also, in collaboration with Model N, EMD is developing cutting-edge robotic process automation technologies. These new cutting-edge technologies are designed to eliminate manual tasks with automated process flows while reducing overall costs.
Novo Nordisk (NASDAQ: NVO) is a global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for 95 years and was also awarded the Most Innovative Company award. This legacy enables them to help people defeat obesity, hemophilia, growth disorders and other serious chronic diseases. Model N and Novo have enjoyed a 14-year partnership built on mutual trust and passion for innovation. Novo Nordisk is a true global company that employs approximately 43,200 people in 80 countries, and markets its products in more than 170 countries. As one of the first customers to deploy the Model N Medicaid solution, Novo is always on the cutting edge of innovation and adopting new approaches to solving business problems.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) believes good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. Johnson & Johnson was awarded the Life Sciences Industry Leader award for its application of technology and approach to revenue management. Two years ago, Johnson & Johnson set out to modernize and upgrade the platform for their immense pharmaceuticals business. Using Model N software, Johnson & Johnson broke new ground around performance and scalability while delivering on many new features for their med tech business units. What’s more, these upgrades were made with virtually no disruption to the business. In the end, Johnson & Johnson achieved their vision of unified business processes across the business with greater integration, visibility and control.
Bringing together Model N’s customers, partners, industry experts, thought leaders and employees, Rainmaker19 was focused on maximizing every revenue moment. Attendees gained valuable insights into how to maximize revenue at speed and scale across billions of revenue execution moments in their business. For more information on Rainmaker, please visit modeln.com/rainmaker.
About Model N: Model N (NYSE: MODN) is the leader in revenue management solutions. Driving mission-critical business processes such as configure, price and quote (CPQ), contract and rebate management, business intelligence, and regulatory compliance, Model N solutions transform the revenue lifecycle from a series of disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world’s leading brands in pharmaceutical, medical device, high-tech manufacturing, and semiconductor across more than 100 countries, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Microchip Technology and ON Semiconductor. For more information, visit www.modeln.com. Model N® is the registered trademark of Model N, Inc. Any other company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005144/en/
