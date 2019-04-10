CRN Features StorageCraft with a 5-Star Rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 09:11 AM EDT
StorageCraft®, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, gave StorageCraft a 5-Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, ones offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.
To determine the 2019 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each supplier’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
The StorageCraft Partner Success Program makes it easy and very profitable for channel partners to build and expand their presence in the business continuity category using the StorageCraft product suite. The program is exceptionally flexible and modular; partners can create tailored and differentiated solutions and services around their given business model.
Late last year, StorageCraft launched two innovative solutions to protect data, ShadowXafe and OneXafe. These, along with ShadowProtect, Cloud Services DRaaS and Cloud Backup for Office 365, show StorageCraft’s ongoing commitment to help channel partners meet the changing requirements of the business continuity landscape head on. The new offerings increase the addressable market for StorageCraft partners at least 10-fold.
This year, StorageCraft continues to increase partner enablement, release more innovative products and add new features to existing products. This includes a current partner incentive program that offers a rebate of up to $100,000 to partners who sell three or more OneXafe converged solutions to a new StorageCraft customer.
The 2019 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.
Supporting Quotes
Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company
“With new technologies emerging every year, evaluating which IT vendors to partner with grows increasingly more complex for solution providers. We are proud the CRN Partner Program Guide has become the trusted resource to identify the most rewarding partner programs and provides crucial insight into their strengths and benefits for the channel.”
Lee Schor, Vice President of Sales – Americas, StorageCraft
“Our mission is to support our partners and ensure their business success. Managing and protecting client data is a huge challenge. They need solutions that are absolutely reliable and easy to manage and that drive revenue. We absolutely provide those.”
“Also, our partner program is among the most profitable in our space. By taking advantage of StorageCraft’s innovative solutions and partner program benefits, our partners differentiate themselves in the marketplace. They can offer more to existing clients and attract new ones. They improve margins and reduce their operational costs and overhead too.”
Follow StorageCraft on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Read the latest data backup and recovery thought leadership articles at the StorageCraft Blog.
About StorageCraft
Organizations keep their critical information always safe, accessible, and optimized with StorageCraft’s data protection, data management and business continuity solutions. StorageCraft’s powerful data protection offerings deliver instant, reliable, and complete data recovery and eliminate downtime. Our innovative converged primary and secondary scale-out storage platform, with integrated data protection, solves data growth challenges, is efficient and easy to use for on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid deployments. For more information, visit www.storagecraft.com.
StorageCraft, OneXafe, ShadowXafe, OneSystem and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright 2019 StorageCraft Technology Corp. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005425/en/
