JetStream Software Leads Tectonic Shift in Continuous Data Protection, Business Continuity, and Disaster Recovery

By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
April 10, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
JetStream Software Inc., an innovator in cloud data protection, today announced the availability of JetStream DR, a next-generation software solution for enabling cloud service providers (CSPs) and managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver cloud-based services to enterprise customers with:
- Continuous Data Protection: immediate data replication to a recovery service
- Business Continuity: virtual machine (VM) failover to a “warm cloud” environment
- Disaster Recovery: VM and data recovery from cloud object stores
JetStream DR provides a software foundation for real-time replication to a ready failover environment for immediate recovery and resumed operations. Unlike traditional backup offerings that rely on intermittent snapshots, JetStream DR replicates data at the moment it’s written to local storage, for near-zero recovery point objective (RPO) and near-zero recovery time objective (RTO). Additionally, the near-synchronous data replication can be directed to an S3-compatible object store, providing a highly economical solution for continuous data protection, with full VM and data recovery through rehydration from an object store bucket.
“In their quest for a higher level of data protection and business continuity, management often present their IT organizations with conflicting mandates, such as lower RPO and RTO, reduced costs, and increased use of public cloud,” said Tom Critser, CEO and co-founder of JetStream Software. “This dilemma is actually due to the technology that’s currently available. With JetStream Software, organizations can achieve better metrics in their public cloud DR services, while taking advantage of object storage and thin-provisioned, on-demand failover resources for economic advantage.”
New partnerships with object storage vendors including Cloudian and MinIO join the company’s growing partner network with VMware, Google, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.
JetStream DR joins JetStream Accelerate and JetStream Migrate as part of the JetStream Cross-Cloud Data Management Platform.
2019 Tectonic Shift in Data Protection
Enterprises already spend billions of dollars annually on disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and cloud backup, signaling the beginning of a disruption to an industry worth tens of billions of dollars. There are two key drivers for this disruption:
- The first is a shift in the demand side: In response to new and more varied threat vectors, the mandate for the technology has shifted from just backing up data to protecting business operations and maintaining business continuity.
- The second driver is from the supply side: Cloud service providers can now deliver more advanced data protection services and realize greater economies of scale, while reducing complexity for enterprise customers.
Together, these forces are driving a massive change for enterprise IT — the adoption of cloud services to enable business continuity capabilities, replacing on-premises storage management technologies.
“We are seeing a tectonic shift in the space that used to be called ‘backup and recovery,’” explained Rich Petersen, president and co-founder of JetStream Software. “The mission of this technology has shifted from backups that ‘protect the data’ to business continuity solutions that ‘protect the business.’ Also, the technology partner deploying and managing these solutions has shifted from the enterprise end user to the cloud service provider.”
Powerful Advantages That Simplify Data Protection
Using the same on-premises software infrastructure for continuous data capture, JetStream DR provides two models for data protection and business continuity. For business-critical workloads with the most stringent availability requirements, VMs can fail over to a “warm” VMware recovery environment maintained by the service provider. Alternatively, data can be continuously replicated to an S3-compatible object store. In the event of a failover, the VMs and their data can be rehydrated on demand into a temporary VMware recovery environment, enabling a much more economical DR solution.
With the goal of enabling DR as a true cloud service, JetStream DR delivers these powerful technical advantages:
-
Continuous Data Capture for Near-Zero RPO
In contrast to snapshot-based backups, JetStream DR continuously captures and replicates data as it is written to local storage through VMware IO Filters. The result is near-zero RPO and minimal impact on application performance.
-
Hardware and Storage System Agnostic
JetStream DR runs within VMware vSphere to protect VMs on any type of infrastructure: SAN, NAS, vSAN, HCI, etc. The recovery environment can be any VMware-compatible infrastructure, regardless of customers’ architectures.
-
High Throughput, Fault Tolerant Connectivity
JetStream DR is designed specifically for data center-to-data center DR services. The crash-consistent data pipe is optimized for high throughput, fault-tolerant data replication across network connections of varying quality, with seamless failover.
-
Leveraging Object Storage for Economies of Scale
JetStream DR takes cloud data protection “beyond backup” by delivering real-time data replication into any S3-compatible object store, including AWS S3, as well as solutions from vendors including Cloudian, MinIO and others.
-
Policy-Based Administration
JetStream DR supports multiple, concurrent availability policies, assigned per VM recovery group, for cost-efficient SLA management, minimizing manual effort and risk of human error.
Product Pricing and Availability
JetStream DR is currently in production deployment with select partners and customers. All JetStream Software products are distributed via enterprise technology resellers, cloud service providers and managed service providers. Please contact [email protected] for regional providers and for more information.
About JetStream Software
JetStream Software Inc., an innovator in cloud software development, gives cloud service providers (CSPs), managed service providers (MSPs), and Fortune 500 enterprise clouds a better way to support workload migration and business continuity across multi-cloud and multi-data center infrastructures. JetStream Software is optimally suited to complement VMware cloud infrastructures including VMware Cloud Provider Partners (VCPPs) and VMware Cloud on AWS. JetStream Software is headquartered in San Jose, California, with a wholly owned subsidiary in Bangalore, India. The company is privately held. For more information, please visit www.jetstreamsoft.com, www.linkedin.com/company/jetstream-software-inc/ and @JetStreamSoft.
JetStream Cross-Cloud Data Management Platform, JetStream DR, JetStream Migrate and JetStream Accelerate are trademarks of JetStream Software Inc. VMware, VMware Cloud, vSphere, Cloud Foundation, vSAN and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
Tags: JetStream Software, data protection, DRaaS, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud migration, CDP, cloud service providers, CSP, MSP, enterprise IT, enterprise cloud, VMware, VMware Cloud, cross-cloud, multi-cloud, VSPP, VMware Service Provider Partners, virtual machines
Editor's Note: Demos, partner references, and additional graphic images are available from [email protected].
