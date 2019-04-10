T-Mobile and Amazon to Bring Prime Video to TVision Home

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced an agreement bringing Prime Video to TVision™ Home, T-Mobile’s rebranded and upgraded version of Layer3 TV, later this year. TVision customers with a Prime membership will be able to easily discover and watch all Prime content, including Amazon Originals, thousands of premium shows and movies, live events and more, through the Prime Video app on TVision.

“5G will transform entertainment, and the New T-Mobile will transform 5G if our merger with Sprint is approved,” said Mike Sievert, President and COO of T-Mobile. “Having Prime Video on board with TVision speaks volumes about 5G’s potential to disrupt entertainment and give customers better ways to get the content they care about.”

“We love giving our customers more ways to conveniently access Prime Video and are thrilled to work with T-Mobile,” said Andrew Bennett, Director of Worldwide Business Development for Prime Video. “The launch will give Prime members easy access to new favorites like Hanna and upcoming seasons of Bosch, Good Omens and Sneaky Pete.”

Prime Video features thousands of popular movies and TV shows and Amazon Originals including multiple Emmy winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Hanna, Homecoming, Bosch, Sneaky Pete, The Man in the High Castle, The Widow, Beautiful Boy, Cold War and The Big Sick. Prime Video also brings additional popular TV content such as The Americans, Suits, Friday Night Lights, Mr. Robot, Downton Abbey and thousands more.

For more information on TVision, visit www.tvision.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including information concerning T-Mobile US, Inc.’s future results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “plan,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required regulatory approvals for the merger contemplated under the Business Combination Agreement with Sprint Corporation (“Sprint”), and related transactions (collectively, the “Transactions”) and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the Transactions, or the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the Transactions on a timely basis or at all; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of the parties to terminate the Business Combination Agreement with Sprint; adverse effects on the market price of our common stock or on our or Sprint’s operating results because of a failure to complete the Transactions in the anticipated timeframe or at all; inability to obtain the financing contemplated to be obtained in connection with the Transactions on the expected terms or timing or at all; the ability of us, Sprint and the combined company to make payments on debt or to repay existing or future indebtedness when due or to comply with the covenants contained therein; adverse changes in the ratings of our or Sprint’s debt securities or adverse conditions in the credit markets; negative effects of the announcement, pendency or consummation of the Transactions on the market price of our common stock and on our or Sprint’s operating results, including as a result of changes in key customer, supplier, employee or other business relationships; significant costs related to the Transactions, including financing costs, and unknown liabilities of Sprint or that may arise; failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the Transactions in the expected timeframes or at all; costs or difficulties related to the integration of Sprint’s network and operations into our network and operations; the risk of litigation or regulatory actions related to the Transactions; the inability of us, Sprint or the combined company to retain and hire key personnel; the risk that certain contractual restrictions contained in the Business Combination Agreement with Sprint during the pendency of the Transactions could adversely affect our or Sprint’s ability to pursue business opportunities or strategic transactions; adverse economic or political conditions in the U.S. and international markets; competition, industry consolidation, and changes in the market for wireless services, which could negatively affect our ability to attract and retain customers; the effects of any future merger, investment, or acquisition involving us, as well as the effects of mergers, investments, or acquisitions in the technology, media and telecommunications industry; challenges in implementing our business strategies or funding our operations, including payment for additional spectrum or network upgrades; the possibility that we may be unable to renew our spectrum licenses on attractive terms or acquire new spectrum licenses at reasonable costs and terms; difficulties in managing growth in wireless data services, including network quality; material changes in available technology and the effects of such changes, including product substitutions and deployment costs and performance; the timing, scope and financial impact of our deployment of advanced network and business technologies; the impact on our networks and business from major technology equipment failures; breaches of our and/or our third-party vendors’ networks, information technology and data security, resulting in unauthorized access to customer confidential information; natural disasters, terrorist attacks or similar incidents; unfavorable outcomes of existing or future litigation; any changes in the regulatory environments in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on the ability to operate our networks and data privacy laws; any disruption or failure of our third parties’ or key suppliers’ provisioning of products or services; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor campaigns, negotiations or additional organizing activity, and any resulting financial, operational and/or reputational impact; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), may require, which could result in an impact on earnings; changes in tax laws, regulations and existing standards and the resolution of disputes with any taxing jurisdictions; the possibility that the reset process under our trademark license with Deutsche Telekom AG results in changes to the royalty rates for our trademarks; the possibility that we may be unable to adequately protect our intellectual property rights or be accused of infringing the intellectual property of others; our business, investor confidence in our financial results and stock price may be adversely affected if our internal controls are not effective; and interests of a majority stockholder may differ from the interests of other stockholders. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Important Additional Information

In connection with the proposed transaction, T-Mobile US, Inc. (“T-Mobile”) has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-226435), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 29, 2018, and which contains a joint consent solicitation statement of T-Mobile and Sprint Corporation (“Sprint”), that also constitutes a prospectus of T-Mobile (the “joint consent solicitation statement/prospectus”), and each party will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE JOINT CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. The documents filed by T-Mobile may be obtained free of charge at T-Mobile’s website, at www.t-mobile.com, or at the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov, or from T-Mobile by requesting them by mail at T-Mobile US, Inc., Investor Relations, 1 Park Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10016, or by telephone at 212-358-3210. The documents filed by Sprint may be obtained free of charge at Sprint’s website, at www.sprint.com, or at the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov, or from Sprint by requesting them by mail at Sprint Corporation, Shareholder Relations, 6200 Sprint Parkway, Mailstop KSOPHF0302-3B679, Overland Park, Kansas 66251, or by telephone at 913-794-1091.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning T-Mobile, Sprint and the proposed transaction between T-Mobile and Sprint. All statements other than statements of fact, including information concerning future results, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated future financial and operating results, synergies, accretion and growth rates, T-Mobile’s, Sprint’s and the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction. There are several factors which could cause actual plans and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required regulatory approvals, and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, or the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of the parties to terminate the business combination agreement; adverse effects on the market price of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s common stock and on T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s operating results because of a failure to complete the proposed transaction in the anticipated timeframe or at all; inability to obtain the financing contemplated to be obtained in connection with the proposed transaction on the expected terms or timing or at all; the ability of T-Mobile, Sprint and the combined company to make payments on debt or to repay existing or future indebtedness when due or to comply with the covenants contained therein; adverse changes in the ratings of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s debt securities or adverse conditions in the credit markets; negative effects of the announcement, pendency or consummation of the transaction on the market price of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s common stock and on T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s operating results, including as a result of changes in key customer, supplier, employee or other business relationships; significant transaction costs, including financing costs, and unknown liabilities; failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction in the expected timeframes or at all; costs or difficulties related to the integration of Sprint’s network and operations into T-Mobile; the risk of litigation or regulatory actions; the inability of T-Mobile, Sprint or the combined company to retain and hire key personnel; the risk that certain contractual restrictions contained in the business combination agreement during the pendency of the proposed transaction could adversely affect T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s ability to pursue business opportunities or strategic transactions; effects of changes in the regulatory environment in which T-Mobile and Sprint operate; changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive and market conditions; changes in tax and other laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Form S-4, as well as in T-Mobile’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and www.t-mobile.com. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. T-Mobile assumes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this communication (whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise), except as required by applicable law.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005528/en/