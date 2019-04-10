Number One Ranking MSSP ACO Wins 2019 Healthcare Innovation Innovator Award

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 09:18 AM EDT
Lightbeam Health Solutions, a leader in end-to-end population health management solutions and services, congratulated Millennium Physician Group (MPG) for winning the 2019 Healthcare Innovation Innovator Award.
The 400+ physician group, based in Fort Myers, FL, took first place among healthcare providers/organizations in the annual awards program. They were honored for their work in using big data to create a holistic view of excessive use of the emergency department (ED) among their patients served by their accountable care organization (ACO) and to gain meaningful insights into its highest risk patients overall. The Innovator Awards program recognizes leadership teams from healthcare organizations that have effectively deployed information technology to improve clinical, administrative, financial, or organizational performance.
The award program’s judges recognized MPG’s work to create a holistic view of their more than 250,000 patients, particularly the 45,000 who were attributed to Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) ACOs (including one Track 3 ACO). MPG was challenged in this effort by the fact that their data sources were spread throughout more than 100+ locations across more than 10 counties, and unaffiliated post-acute care settings. Further complicating the effort was the use of disparate electronic health records (EHRs) and other health information technology platforms throughout the system, as well as limited access to payer data.
“The terms ‘value-based care’ and ‘population health management’ have been rattling around healthcare for several years now, but often it doesn’t seem like much progress has been made in achieving them,” said Jorge Miranda, Executive Vice President of Lightbeam Health Solutions. “The work MPG has done to make them a reality, and the shared savings they’ve been able to earn to date, offer a real, working example of what can happen when population health data analytics are unleashed. We congratulate MPG on earning this tremendous honor and are proud to have a played a role in their ongoing success.”
To improve cost-of-care visibility and care management, MPG implemented an enterprise data warehouse (EDW) integrated with a population health management platform from Lightbeam Health Solutions. The unified system aggregated and normalized clinical and Medicare claims data and combined it with social determinants of health (SDoH) data to risk-stratify their population. Once implemented, the EDW used the Florida HIE to alert care managers in near real-time about the frequent ED users. MPG providers could then intervene with emergency providers at the point of care to enroll patients into a transitional care management program.
The Lightbeam Population Health Management platform also enabled care managers to gain a holistic view of the highest risk patients by creating cohorts around their risk factors. Patients were then automatically tracked throughout the care continuum, and care managers were able to pursue proactive interventions as needed to overcome adherence obstacles. As their quality indicators and risk factors improved due to the increased care, they were dropped out of the cohort.
By delivering care more efficiently and eliminating redundant or unnecessary tests and treatments without sacrificing care quality, MPG was able to generate outstanding results for the 2017 MSSP performance year, including:
- Nearly $30 million in shared savings, up from $18.5 million the previous year
- Number one ranking among ACOs in the U.S. in terms of shared savings
- Number eight ranking in the country in total savings at $42 million
About Lightbeam Health Solutions
Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a revolutionary model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam’s platform facilitates end-to-end population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Millennium Physician Group
Formed in 2008, Millennium Physician Group (MPG) has grown into one of the largest comprehensive primary care practices with more than 400 health care providers located throughout Florida. The Fort Myers, Florida based organization includes primary care offices, imaging centers, laboratory services and wellness programs. It also offers programs such as weight management and smoking cessation led by MPG physicians. To learn more, visit https://millenniumphysician.com/.
About Healthcare Innovation
Built on the success of its predecessors (Healthcare Informatics, Health Management Technology, and the Health IT Summits), Healthcare Innovation delivers a bi-monthly print magazine and digital edition, daily e-newsletters, and a comprehensive website. Its growing community includes industry leaders and senior executives from across the country such as CIOs, CISOs, CMIOs, CEOs, CFOs, physicians, IT directors, and many more thought leaders, game changes, and influencers who are driving change by shaping innovations that point the way to the future of healthcare. To learn more, visit www.hcinnovationgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005303/en/
Flexential's DNA has deep roots in the southeast and the west. For nearly 20 years, both Peak 10 and ViaWest helped data-intensive organizations transform IT from a cost center to an asset that helps achieve innovation and improve speed to market while also lowering risk. We joined forces in August of 2017, and rebranded as Flexential in January of 2018. Our comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, coupled with the depth of our team's experience and expertise in developing tailored solutions ...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 10, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 10, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 10, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 10, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 10, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 10, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 10, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 10, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 10, 2019 05:00 AM EDT