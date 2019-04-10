At ARF AudiencexScience, MRI-Simmons Experts Will Focus on Elevating Sample Quality, Maintaining Consistency in Audience Segments

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 09:37 AM EDT
As brands embrace sophisticated models of targeting and analytics, researchers need to stay focused on the quality and consistency of the underlying data. What are the best-in-class methods for maintaining the integrity of audience segments across several platforms? How can researchers leverage advanced techniques to improve the reliability of online data sets?
In two sessions at next week’s ARF AudiencexScience conference, two MRI-Simmons experts will share insights on key aspects of data reliability and audience uniformity. The event is taking place April 15th and 16th at the Hyatt Regency in Jersey City, NJ.
To learn more about the MRI-Simmons sessions,
contact [email protected].
Debiasing data from online surveys
At 2:30PM on April 15th, Steven Millman (Chief Scientist, MRI-Simmons) will present “Calibrating Bias in Online Samples for High-Quality Surveys at Scale.” Millman will explore techniques for debiasing online survey panel data, which has become a dominant source for consumer insights.
People who make the decision to monetize their use of the internet through online survey panels differ from the general population in a variety of important ways. Millman will share insights from a new analysis, which compared results for the same survey on Simmons’ National Consumer Survey – which is based on a random probability sample – and an opt-in online version. The research identifies the kinds of questions that can and cannot be debiased through weighting.
Throughout his career, Millman has maintained a focus on quantitative and statistical analysis, survey, research design, and other applied research techniques. Prior to joining MRI-Simmons, Millman was Senior Vice President for Research at comScore, where he led the ad effectiveness line of business, along with all custom survey work, combining self-report with behavioral data.
Bridging the offline, digital worlds
At 3PM the same day, Josh Pisano (SVP, Data Innovation & Strategy, MRI-Simmons) will take part in a presentation focusing on “A Segment’s Journey,” joining Pete Doe (CRO, clypd) and Bryan Donovan (VP, Data Strategy & Acquisition, Acxiom). The companies will share findings from a collaborative study of audience segment consistency across marketing platforms.
The new research assesses how consumer audience segments evolve as they make their way from self-reported survey data culled from representative samples into linear and digital activation platforms via data fusion, modeling, and identity mapping.
Pisano has played a central role in MRI’s digital transformation, giving top-quality data from the Survey of the American Consumer® a growing presence in ad targeting. Pisano handles a wide variety of roles at MRI-Simmons, from managing partnerships with major digital players to developing applications that meet MRI clients' latest needs.
About MRI-Simmons
Launched as a joint venture under GfK in 2019, MRI-Simmons combines the assets and expertise of two of the leading consumer insights providers in the US. Together, they will offer agency, media, and advertiser clients the best in research and technology with the highest quality data, the strongest strategic partnerships, the most innovative digital platforms, and intuitive, easy-to-use visual reporting.
MRI’s Survey of the American Consumer® – which has maintained MRC accreditation for over 20 years – is used in the majority of US media and marketing plans and has long been the industry standard for magazine audience ratings. Through 24,000 in-person interviews each year, MRI captures in-depth information on consumer media choices, attitudes, and consumption of products and services in nearly 600 categories.
Simmons measures American consumer psychographics, preferences, attitudes, and media behaviors by closely overlaying survey and passively measured data using advanced measurement sciences. For more than 60 years, Simmons has helped leading brands, agencies, and media companies effectively engage with consumers, providing measurement of over 200,000 consumer elements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005272/en/
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 10, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 10, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Apr. 10, 2019 10:15 AM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Apr. 10, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 10, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactu...
Apr. 10, 2019 09:45 AM EDT
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 10, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
SYS-CON Events announced today that Secure Channels, a cybersecurity firm, will exhibit at SYS-CON's 23rd International Cloud Expo®, which will take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for t...
Apr. 10, 2019 08:00 AM EDT Reads: 4,194
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector. The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that pro...
Apr. 10, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City. Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:45 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Scala Hosting is trusted by 50 000 customers from 120 countries and hosting 700 000+ websites. The company has local presence in the United States and Europe and runs an internal R&D department which focuses on changing the status quo in the web hosting industry. Imagine every website owner running their online business on a fully managed cloud VPS platform at an affordable price that's very close to the price of shared hosting. The efforts of the R&D department in the last 3 years made that pos...
Apr. 10, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Public clouds dominate IT conversations but the next phase of cloud evolutions are "multi" hybrid cloud environments. The winners in the cloud services industry will be those organizations that understand how to leverage these technologies as complete service solutions for specific customer verticals. In turn, both business and IT actors throughout the enterprise will need to increase their engagement with multi-cloud deployments today while planning a technology strategy that will constitute a ...
Apr. 10, 2019 05:00 AM EDT
Your applications have evolved, your computing needs are changing, and your servers have become more and more dense. But your data center hasn't changed so you can't get the benefits of cheaper, better, smaller, faster... until now. Colovore is Silicon Valley's premier provider of high-density colocation solutions that are a perfect fit for companies operating modern, high-performance hardware. No other Bay Area colo provider can match our density, operating efficiency, and ease of scalability.
Apr. 10, 2019 03:00 AM EDT