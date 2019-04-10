Pitney Bowes and Accenture Team to Help Clients Take Advantage of Intelligent, Data-Driven Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 09:51 AM EDT
Pitney Bowes Inc. and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are extending their collaboration under a new agreement that enables Accenture Applied Intelligence to apply the full library of Pitney Bowes’ data assets to develop new intelligent solutions and evolve existing solutions for clients. At the same time Accenture Applied Intelligence and data services solutions will expand the capabilities of Pitney Bowes Spectrum Services by broadening its advanced analytics functionality.
Pitney Bowes’ data assets span location intelligence and geospatial capabilities which include but aren’t limited to: addresses, points of interests, businesses located in multitenant locations, proximity to hazards, and neighborhood boundaries. Accenture can apply those data assets across a range of use cases such as financial services transaction traceability and pattern recognition, customer insights, marketing segmentation, social barriers to health, and insurance underwriting risk management process improvement.
Accenture and Pitney Bowes have already developed an application that helps financial services companies make more precise underwriting decisions, which combines data from Pitney Bowes with advanced analytics and visualization capabilities from Accenture Applied Intelligence.
“We help our clients create competitive value from data and deliver actionable insights at the time and place of need to achieve measurable outcomes,” said John Matchette, a senior managing director at Accenture Applied Intelligence. “The collaboration with Pitney Bowes enables us to further develop existing solutions and create all-new intelligent, data-driven solutions, which help clients to understand and react to the needs and demands of customers, workforces, suppliers, partners, and competitors.”
Mark Taylor, senior vice president, Pitney Bowes Software & Data Channel, said, “We’re looking forward to helping Accenture bring insight-led solutions to clients that combine their data-driven consulting capabilities with our data services and geospatial technologies.”
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 442,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; presort services; office mailing and shipping; location data; and software. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005556/en/
