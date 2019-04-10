Fiserv and Milwaukee Bucks Support SHARP Literacy to Elevate the Financial Intelligence of Milwaukee-Area Students

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, and the Milwaukee Bucks today announced their support of Milwaukee-based nonprofit SHARP Literacy, with a focus on helping students build financial intelligence and entrepreneurial readiness.

The support of Fiserv and the Milwaukee Bucks will enable SHARP Literacy to incorporate financial literacy education into its existing “Design through Code” program, which teaches technology, life skills and design thinking. SHARP Literacy will also be able to expand the program to fourth graders in additional local schools and extend the course to 18 weeks, bringing the program to 10 total schools across Milwaukee and Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Fiserv works with thousands of financial institutions, companies and consumers around the globe to create and deliver exceptional financial experiences, and is committed to serving the communities in which it operates through its Fiserv Gives Back initiative. This places the company in a unique position to help promote financial intelligence, or #fintelligence, which goes beyond financial literacy to empower people to take more control of their financial lives and reach personal goals.

“Moving and managing money is an essential part of daily life, and we recognize that behind every transaction is a person, a family and a community,” said Jeffery Yabuki, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fiserv. “Fiserv is helping elevate financial literacy conversations to assist people in making better financial decisions. Our support of the SHARP Literacy program will help educate students about money management and financial skills, setting them on the path to a lifetime of financial intelligence.”

The enhanced SHARP Literacy program will culminate in a design challenge held at Fiserv Forum, where students will apply their knowledge of coding, financial literacy and design thinking to develop a prototype solution to an identified problem. Fiserv and Milwaukee Bucks employees will have the opportunity to volunteer at the design event as well as in SHARP Literacy program classrooms.

“The Bucks organization makes it a priority to create sustainable connections with youth across Wisconsin,” said Peter Feigin, Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President. “We’re excited to support the growth of ‘Design through Code’, which will give Fiserv and Bucks employees a great opportunity to be mentors while providing youth a world-class environment to showcase their innovative ideas for the future.”

“Our goal is to provide students with the education and experience they need to increase their confidence in learning,” said Lynda Kohler, President and Chief Executive Officer, SHARP Literacy. “By making it possible for us to incorporate financial literacy into our program, Fiserv and the Milwaukee Bucks are helping children build a critical skill that will benefit them throughout their lives.”

Going beyond Financial Literacy Month in April, Fiserv will continue the conversation on financial intelligence with its thousands of financial industry clients at the upcoming Fiserv client conference, Forum, the name of which was the inspiration for the new home of the Milwaukee Bucks. During the event executives from banks, credit unions, wealth management firms and other consumer-facing companies will engage around the cause of empowering consumers to take greater control of their financial lives.

About SHARP Literacy

SHARP Literacy energizes children, motivating them to identify themselves as confident, capable scholars and lifelong learners by inspiring engagement in reading, writing and research through hands-on interaction, technology and visual arts. SHARP Literacy currently reaches more than 8,500 students and teachers in 43 public, charter, choice and private schools across Milwaukee and Waukesha County.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live and work today. For 35 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE®500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies® for six consecutive years, recognized for strength of business model, people management, social responsibility and innovation leadership. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About the Milwaukee Bucks

Founded in 1968, the Milwaukee Bucks are one of 30 teams in the National Basketball Association (NBA), competing in the Eastern Conference’s Central Division. In the 51 seasons since their inception, the Bucks have won an NBA Championship, two conference championships, 14 division titles and have made the playoffs in 31 of their 51 seasons. Under the ownership of Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, Jamie Dinan and Mike Fascitelli, who took control of the team in 2014, the Milwaukee Bucks organization has become a full-fledged sports and entertainment company, with its world-class home arena, Fiserv Forum, the surrounding 30-acre Deer District neighborhood, the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League and Bucks Gaming of the NBA 2K League.

