Global Oilfield Crown Block Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 6% during 2019-2023 | Technavio

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 10:04 AM EDT
Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the global oilfield crown block market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This global oilfield crown block market analysis report segments the market by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
The global oilfield crown block market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Global oilfield crown block market size will grow by almost USD 2,112 thousand during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of nearly 6%. To safeguard the operating conditions of oilfield crown blocks, several monitoring systems are developed to overcome failures and poor judgment by workers. These monitoring systems backed with several features ensure accurate measurement of the oilfield crown block position and enhance safety. Several sensors are fitted in the rig derricks that deliver real-time data about the oilfield crown block. This growing trend improves the safety of various components and will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Increase in active rig count
The increase in onshore and offshore oil and gas drilling projects and deepwater drilling activities is attracting large investments from the oil and gas companies. This has led to a rise in the demand for oil and gas drilling rigs. Recently, TRANSOCEAN LTD. and Chevron Corporation signed a rig design and construction management contract. Saudi Arabian Oil Co. too recently entered a JV with National Oilwell Varco to increase its operations in Saudi Arabia. Also, the steady recovery in global crude oil prices has led to an increase in a number of active rigs deployed in onshore and offshore drilling activities. Many such factors will drive the growth of the global oilfield crown block market.
“North America will witness a faster growth in the market during the forecast period. The US Government promotes the exploration of unconventional energy sources such as shale oil and tight gas to produce oil and natural gas. This has led to a significant increase in drilling activities in the US. APAC has the highest demand for crude oil and gas globally. The improved economic conditions among the APAC countries are increasing the demand for energy. To support the demand, both onshore and offshore projects are observing strong growth in the region. These factors will collectively push the growth of global oilfield crown block market”, says an analyst at Technavio.
Recently, Halliburton signed a deal with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. to support oil and gas production in Saudi Arabia. The deal supports the country’s long-term goals of increasing its natural gas production to meet the domestic demand for petrochemicals. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has announced to resume its deepwater oil and gas exploration in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Egypt. The growth in the demand for oil and gas production is encouraging many companies to invest in the oilfield crown block market.
This global oilfield crown block market industry research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several oilfield crown block manufacturers including -
- American Block Inc.
- CHENGDU ZHONGHANG MACHINERY CO. LTD
- MHWirth
- Puyang Sida Petroleum Machinery Co. Ltd
- The Crosby Group
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
