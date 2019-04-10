Digital Finance Awards 2019: Eine von Yseop für Société Générale entwickelte Lösung für künstliche Intelligenz wird als innovativste Initiative des Jahres ausgezeichnet

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 10:18 AM EDT
Yseop, das bemerkenswerte französische Unternehmen für künstliche Intelligenz und Weltmarktführer im Bereich Textgenerierung (NLG), gab heute bekannt, dass das für Société Générale entwickelte Projekt zur Digitalisierung von Managementsteuerungsprozessen mithilfe der Yseop-Plattform bei den Digital Finance Awards 2019 den Preis für die innovativste Initiative des Jahres erhalten hat.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005574/de/
Philippe Charpentier, Responsible for Digital & Innovation Office of Direction Financière de la Société Générale (credit: Future of Finance)
Ziel der Initiative Future of Finance, die in Zusammenarbeit mit Deloitte durchgeführt wird, ist es, Finanzabteilungen zu honorieren, die bei der Innovation, Digitalisierung und Modernisierung ihrer Geschäftstätigkeit herausragende Leistungen erbracht haben. Mit den ersten Digital Finance Awards, die im März 2019 vergeben wurden, wurden die besten Initiativen für den digitalen Wandel im Finanzgeschäft ausgezeichnet. Société Générale hat ihre Scribe-Plattform, ein Projekt, bei der die agile Entwicklungsmethode eingesetzt wird, bei den Digital Finance Awards eingereicht. Im Jahr 2017 erkannte die Finanzabteilung der Société Générale das Potenzial der KI und initiierte einen Testprototypen mit der NLG-Lösung von Yseop, um das zeitaufwändige Schreiben von Kommentaren zu Finanzberichten zu optimieren, die in großen Mengen produziert werden.
Seit 2015 arbeitet Addventa, der Projektpartner von Yseop, eng mit der Société Générale zusammen. Société Générale ist ein Vorreiter bei der Anwendung von NLG. Durch die automatisierte Berichterstellung konnte dank der NLG-Plattform von Yseop die Produktionszeit für Kommentare um bis zu 80 % reduziert werden, wodurch die operative Effizienz verbessert, die Qualität der Berichte standardisiert und die Wertschöpfung der Analysten optimiert werden konnten. Die Technologie wurde auch in anderen Bereichen eingeführt und trägt zu einem erheblichen, langfristigen Wandel aller Geschäftsprozesse bei.
Emmanuel Walckenaer, CEO von Yseop, äußerte sich dazu folgendermaßen: „Unser Ziel ist es, unser Know-how aus den Bereichen KI und NLG in den Dienst von Unternehmen und Endverbrauchern zu stellen und die Rivalität zwischen der Technik und der menschlichen Dimension aufzuheben. Wir sind stolz darauf, dass unsere Lösungen zu einer tragenden Säule eines so erfolgreichen Digitalisierungsprogramms wie dem der Société Générale wurden, die sich erfolgreich den Herausforderungen der Innovation gestellt hat.“
Philippe Charpentier, Head of the Digital & Innovation Office der Finanzabteilung von Société Générale, ergänzt: „Die NLG-Lösung von Yseop bot uns die Möglichkeit, Analysen zu optimieren, da sie die Geschwindigkeit und Rechenleistung neuer Technologien mit den analytischen Fähigkeiten von Menschen kombiniert. Mit dieser Auszeichnung werden die spezifischen Leistungen der Finanzabteilung der Société Générale im Bereich der Innovationen und die hervorragende Arbeit aller beteiligten Abteilungen innerhalb und außerhalb des Unternehmens gewürdigt.“
-Ende-
Über Yseop
Yseop wurde 2007 gegründet. Es handelt sich um ein internationales
KI-Softwareunternehmen, das einer der ersten Pioniere im Bereich der
Textgenerierungstechnologie (NLG) war. Yseop hat seinen Sitz in
Frankreich und verfügt über Niederlassungen in den USA, in
Großbritannien und Kolumbien. Das Unternehmen ist in Europa, Nordamerika
und Asien tätig. Die von Yseop patentierte Software vereint die
Automatisierung von Geschäftsprozessen mit der Übersetzung von Daten in
die menschliche Sprache, um hochgradig personalisierte, relevante Texte
und Dialoge zu generieren. Die Anwendungen der Lösung konzentrieren sich
auf die Bereiche Kundenbeziehungen, Business Intelligence und die
Erstellung von Berichten aller Art (Finanzen, Pharmazie usw.)
YSEOP vollzieht den Brückenschlag zwischen Big Data und den Menschen. Die Technologie des Unternehmens ermöglicht durch die Integration des Verstehens natürlicher Sprache (NLU), Textgenerierung (NLG) und Ontologie-Technologien den Dialog von Maschine zu Maschine und von Maschinen zum Menschen. Unsere Technologie wird von wichtigen Unternehmen der Finanz- und Pharmabranche eingesetzt; fast 50.000 Anwender nutzen diese täglich, um präzise, maßgeschneiderte Kommentare zu verfassen und um analytische Berichte und Daten für jedermann klar und einfach verständlich zu machen.
Wenn Sie weitere Informationen wünschen, kontaktieren Sie uns bitte unter [email protected] oder besuchen Sie uns unter www.yseop.com. Bleiben Sie auf dem Laufenden mit unseren neuesten Nachrichten auf Twitter @Yseop und auf LinkedIn.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
