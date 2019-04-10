CentralSquare to Showcase First Turnkey, Cloud-Based Public Administration Software Solution for Mid-Tier Government at National Planning Conference

|By Business Wire

|April 10, 2019 10:25 AM EDT
CentralSquare, a leader in public sector software, will participate at the American Planning Association’s National Planning Conference (NPC), April 13-16, 2019, in San Francisco, CA. Presenting from booth 315, CentralSquare will showcase its Public Administration Enterprise and Pro software suites which include Community Development and Asset Management, among others.
“We’re pleased to have this opportunity to showcase CentralSquare solutions at this year’s National Planning Conference,” said Tom Amburgey, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Public Administration at CentralSquare. “As one of the first in the industry to offer our entire public administration suite in the cloud, we’re looking forward to connecting with NPC 2019 attendees and showing them how we can help their agencies keep pace with emerging technology while reducing costs, complexity and risk, which creates a significant and measurable impact for citizens.”
Trusted by communities across the United States and Canada, CentralSquare’s products deliver a consistent, fully scalable experience through smart integrations that span across multiple applications both in the cloud and onsite. For example, CentralSquare Public Administration Suite Pro – the world’s first end-to-end, cloud-based software for mid-tier government – delivers a unified, end-to-end enterprise suite for finance, asset management, community development, human capital management, municipal services, utilities and citizen engagement. With nearly three quarters of government workloads expected to be in the cloud by 2021, CentralSquare Finance Pro provides numerous benefits, including secure and resilient environments, ongoing and automated updates for leveraging the latest functionality and lower cost of ownership. For example, Tehama County, CA, an early adopter of Finance Pro, gains an extra level of security and reliability by eliminating the need to maintain potentially vulnerable servers onsite. Additionally, the county saves limited budget dollars with updates that previously were handled by outsourced IT services but are now delivered automatically on an ongoing basis.
CentralSquare Community Development, an integral component of Public Administration Suite Pro, smartly embeds analytics for unified business reporting and intelligence across multiple datasets in a single user interface. Additionally, a smart workflow engine automates projects completely through the flow of operations—from application to inspection to documentation to results. Powered with a GIS-centric database, the software enables users to visualize where activity is happening within the community by creating a project or permit directly from the map, which results in faster permit turnaround time—nearly 70 percent faster in some cases.
Also available as part of Public Administration Suite Pro, Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) software helps local governments understand which physical assets they own and need repair, how the assets are performing, how long they will last and how much it costs to replace or renew them. This helps agencies to understand the full scope and lifecycle of their assets so they avoid costly spikes in unplanned expenditures and build capital improvement plans for the long term. In two specific examples, for every dollar increase in preventive maintenance spending, the Department of Nebraska Roads is saving more than $50 in reactive maintenance, resulting in savings of more than $3.6 million on breakdown costs in one year. Similarly, in Volusia County, FL, operational efficiencies supported by EAM software have saved the county $30 million since 2008.
With their organizational procedures and citizen-service delivery transformed by these CentralSquare solutions, local governments have the tools they need to create safer, smarter communities.
CentralSquare encourages conference attendees to visit booth number 315 for personal demonstrations and to engage with company leadership and subject matter experts.
About CentralSquare
Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare Technologies is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,500 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at www.CentralSquare.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005588/en/
