WorkFusion Brings Intelligent Automation Mainstream with Intelligent Automation Cloud and High-Speed Go-Live Program

|April 10, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
WorkFusion, a leading intelligent automation and robotic process automation (RPA) software company, today revealed Intelligent Automation Cloud, its new AI-powered platform, along with a high-speed go-live program. Together, this allows companies across the business spectrum to automate a wide swath of operations well beyond RPA or other existing technologies with unprecedented ease, speed and results.
As the only automation platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and built for the enterprise, WorkFusion’s Intelligent Automation Cloud brings together all the capabilities needed to implement intelligent automation at scale in a unified platform that can be deployed in just weeks and without the need for third-party tools, data scientists or custom coding.
The platform is powered by WorkFusion’s proprietary low-code machine learning (ML) technology which lets business users train bots faster than they can train people, eliminating the greatest impediment to intelligent automation: the time consuming, costly and flawed process of labeling and analyzing massive amounts of data and the continuous coding of bots by ML engineers.
WorkFusion’s high-speed 1-6-12 go-live program – which offers a one-day feasibility assessment and six-day proof of concept with the solution in production in 12 weeks or less – lets companies deploy the Intelligent Automation Cloud rapidly, a major leap in the speed at which intelligent automation can be implemented.
“We have an unprecedented opportunity to transform the workplace with a radically new approach to work and automation,” said Alex Lyashok, CEO of WorkFusion. “AI and automation have changed the roles of people and entire functions across the enterprise. Companies are ready to embrace the potential of freeing employees from mundane work and focusing their energy on innovation and transformation. WorkFusion’s Intelligent Automation Cloud brings this to reality by allowing companies to automate with ease, predictability and speed.”
Low-code, real-time learning bots bring intelligent automation mainstream
Intelligent Automation Cloud is built on smarter bots with real-time learning, low-code ML and pre-emptive risk controls. According to studies conducted by WorkFusion, more than 50 percent of process data shifts weekly, requiring bots to be constantly retrained and re-coded – a task that takes weeks with traditional RPA. The expert bots learn and adapt in real time without the need for third-party tools, data scientists or coding.
This is enabled by WorkFusion’s proprietary low-code ML logic which places ML at the fingertips of the average business user and allows anyone to train an automation bot, eliminating the burden of labeling, analyzing and coding data and models.
The Intelligent Automation Cloud’s expert bots share their learnings with other bots in the platform, creating a network effect that allows all users to benefit from the continuous learning across the platform.
With a complete AI framework for risk control that includes differential privacy, companies avoid the risks of rogue bots or data and model exposure with robust in-process, pre-emptive controls.
Unified platform simplifies deployment and amplifies value
Traditional RPA relies on multiple external tools which must be licensed and maintained, including optical character recognition (OCR), analytics, AI and workflow. By bringing all capabilities together, the Intelligent Automation Cloud platform lets companies automate a broader range of processes and entire roles using a single platform at massive scale.
The platform’s real-time predictive analytics shows not only how automation has performed but how it will perform in the future – and how to optimize it – so users can better plan cost and capacity with data-driven decisions. Intelligent Automation also empowers organizations with advanced workforce insights to further fine-tune their entire operations.
Enterprise-wide deployment with massive scale
The platform enables deployment at massive scale with its plug-and-play scalability. It runs on standard hardware and eliminates the need for additional programming, making automation portable, repeatable and more cost-effective across functions, business units and geographies.
With centralized governance that brings existing operation protocols into automation, the platform eliminates siloes of RPA and ensures maximum control, compliance and auditability.
“As demand for RPA and AI grows, enterprises are realizing the full potential of intelligent automation,” said Praveen Bhadada, partner and practice head at Zinnov. “WorkFusion has taken a unique approach to helping automate well beyond RPA, which provides the simplicity and scalability necessary to make critical business decisions based on real-time data and analytics.”
About WorkFusion
WorkFusion’s AI-driven automation and RPA software offer intelligent automation at scale for companies across the globe. Forward thinking businesses and leading enterprises across the business spectrum choose WorkFusion to reduce their total costs, up-skill their workforce and to gain a competitive edge. WorkFusion is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout Europe and Asia.
