Intel Optane Technology and Intel QLC NAND Technology Come Together on a Single Drive

April 10, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
What’s New: Intel today revealed details about Intel® Optane™ memory H10 with solid-state storage – an innovative device that combines the superior responsiveness of Intel Optane technology with the storage capacity of Intel® Quad Level Cell (QLC) 3D NAND technology in a single space-saver M.2 form factor.
Intel in April 2019 introduces Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage. The device combines the responsiveness of Intel Optane technology with the storage capacity of Intel Quad Level Cell (QLC) 3D NAND technology in an M.2 form factor. (Credit: Intel Corporation)
“Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage features the unique combination of Intel Optane technology and Intel QLC 3D NAND – exemplifying our disruptive approach to memory and storage that unleashes the full power of Intel-connected platforms in a way no else can provide.”
–Rob Crooke, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group
Why It’s Important: Combining Intel Optane technology with Intel QLC 3D NAND technology on a single M.2 module enables Intel Optane memory expansion into thin and light notebooks and certain space-constrained desktop form factors – such as all-in-one PCs and mini PCs. The new product also offers a higher level of performance not met by traditional Triple Level Cell (TLC) 3D NAND SSDs today and eliminates the need for a secondary storage device.
How It’s Different: Intel’s leadership in computing infrastructure and design allows the company to utilize the value of the platform in its entirety (software, chipset, processor, memory and storage) and deliver that value to the customer. The combination of high-speed acceleration and large SSD storage capacity on a single drive will benefit everyday computer users, whether they use their systems to create, game or work. Compared to a standalone TLC 3D NAND SSD system, Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage enables both faster access to frequently used applications and files and better responsiveness with background activity.
8th Generation Intel® Core™ U-series mobile platforms featuring Intel Optane memory H10 with solid state storage will be arriving through major OEMs starting this quarter. With these platforms, everyday users will be able to:
- Launch documents up to 2 times faster while multitasking.
- Launch games 60% faster while multitasking.
- Open media files up to 90% faster while multitasking.
SSDs with Intel Optane memory are the fastest compared to NAND SSDs in the majority of common client use cases. Intel-based platforms with Intel Optane memory adapt to everyday computing activities to optimize the performance for the user’s most common tasks and frequently used applications. With offerings of up to 1TB of total storage, Intel Optane memory H10 with solid state storage will have the capacity users need for their apps and files today — and well into the future.
The Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage will come in the following capacities, 16GB (Intel Optane memory) + 256GB (storage); 32GB (Intel Optane memory) + 512GB (storage); and 32GB (Intel Optane memory) + 1TB storage.
When/Where You Can Get It: In addition to the first systems being made available through OEMs (including Dell*, HP*, ASUS*, Acer* and others), it will also be available on-shelf at Best Buy* and Costco*. Check out the Intel Optane memory product page for more information.
About Intel
Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.
Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
