Introducing the Garmin® Connect IQ app, an all-in-one store for device personalization and content management

|April 10, 2019 11:01 AM EDT
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the new Connect IQ™ app – an all-in-one store where customers can personalize their compatible Garmin wearable and cycling computers by downloading free apps, widgets, watch faces, and data fields that reflect their unique personalities and needs. This easy-to-use app shows popular and highly rated apps and allows users to search and sort by category. The Connect IQ app lets users browse, configure and manage their Connect IQ apps, and integrates the popular Face-It™ app which lets users create watch faces using photos from their smartphones. Downloads are sent wirelessly from the app to the device, making customization a breeze. This announcement is being made in conjunction with Garmin’s annual Connect IQ Developer Summit, which will take place April 9-11 at the Garmin headquarters in Olathe, Kansas.
“Connect IQ is ever-expanding in growth and popularity, and we’re excited to streamline the process of how our customers shop, download and manage their content,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Connect IQ lets customers bring personality and customized functionality to their device and the new app makes this easier than ever to do.”
With the new Connect IQ app, personalizing a compatible Garmin device is easy and fun. Some of the possibilities include: Keeping tabs on a driver’s ETA with Uber ETA, turning on the lights at home with the SmartThings app, or checking the AccuWeather MinuteCast app to find out when the rain is going to start. The Yelp by Garmin app for Edge bike computers is ideal for the casual cyclist looking for a place to ride for lunch and gives users access to Yelp’s extensive point of interest database with routes to each location. The Trailforks apps allow users to seamlessly download favorite mountain biking routes and trails to their compatible Edge device. New apps, widgets, data fields and watch faces are constantly being added to the app for endless ways to beat yesterday.
The free Connect IQ app features an intuitive user experience with simple navigation and search features to help users find the best app for their needs. The redesigned home page highlights the most popular Connect IQ apps and lets customers search by name, browse by category or narrow down by app type, then download wirelessly1 to the device, without ever having to leave the Connect IQ store. And when it comes time to keep everything organized, the Connect IQ app also functions as an easy-to-use platform for turning on and off automatic updates, managing what apps are currently installed, and checking how much storage remains on the device.
Garmin recently launched Connect IQ 3.1, the latest edition of their leading edge open platform for third-party developers to create experiences for Garmin wearables, bike computers and outdoor handhelds enabled on over 50 unique Garmin product lines. Since its inception three years ago, there have been over 90 million Connect IQ app downloads to more than 10 million compatible devices1 that have shipped around the world. The improved discoverability, improved product pages, and smooth navigation will give developers a better showcase for their apps. To learn more about developing an app, visit developer.garmin.com/connect-iq.
The Connect IQ app is available for download for both Android™ and Apple®.
For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.
1When paired with your compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble
About Garmin
Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark, and Connect IQ is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.
Apple is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 29, 2018, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at http://www.garmin.com/aboutGarmin/invRelations/finReports.html. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
