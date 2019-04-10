Introducing the Garmin® Connect IQ app, an all-in-one store for device personalization and content management

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the new Connect IQ™ app – an all-in-one store where customers can personalize their compatible Garmin wearable and cycling computers by downloading free apps, widgets, watch faces, and data fields that reflect their unique personalities and needs. This easy-to-use app shows popular and highly rated apps and allows users to search and sort by category. The Connect IQ app lets users browse, configure and manage their Connect IQ apps, and integrates the popular Face-It™ app which lets users create watch faces using photos from their smartphones. Downloads are sent wirelessly from the app to the device, making customization a breeze. This announcement is being made in conjunction with Garmin’s annual Connect IQ Developer Summit, which will take place April 9-11 at the Garmin headquarters in Olathe, Kansas.

“Connect IQ is ever-expanding in growth and popularity, and we’re excited to streamline the process of how our customers shop, download and manage their content,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Connect IQ lets customers bring personality and customized functionality to their device and the new app makes this easier than ever to do.”

With the new Connect IQ app, personalizing a compatible Garmin device is easy and fun. Some of the possibilities include: Keeping tabs on a driver’s ETA with Uber ETA, turning on the lights at home with the SmartThings app, or checking the AccuWeather MinuteCast app to find out when the rain is going to start. The Yelp by Garmin app for Edge bike computers is ideal for the casual cyclist looking for a place to ride for lunch and gives users access to Yelp’s extensive point of interest database with routes to each location. The Trailforks apps allow users to seamlessly download favorite mountain biking routes and trails to their compatible Edge device. New apps, widgets, data fields and watch faces are constantly being added to the app for endless ways to beat yesterday.

The free Connect IQ app features an intuitive user experience with simple navigation and search features to help users find the best app for their needs. The redesigned home page highlights the most popular Connect IQ apps and lets customers search by name, browse by category or narrow down by app type, then download wirelessly1 to the device, without ever having to leave the Connect IQ store. And when it comes time to keep everything organized, the Connect IQ app also functions as an easy-to-use platform for turning on and off automatic updates, managing what apps are currently installed, and checking how much storage remains on the device.

Garmin recently launched Connect IQ 3.1, the latest edition of their leading edge open platform for third-party developers to create experiences for Garmin wearables, bike computers and outdoor handhelds enabled on over 50 unique Garmin product lines. Since its inception three years ago, there have been over 90 million Connect IQ app downloads to more than 10 million compatible devices1 that have shipped around the world. The improved discoverability, improved product pages, and smooth navigation will give developers a better showcase for their apps. To learn more about developing an app, visit developer.garmin.com/connect-iq.

The Connect IQ app is available for download for both Android™ and Apple®.

1When paired with your compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble

