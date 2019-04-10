Keysight Technologies Provides 5G NR Mobile Device Conformance Test Solutions to NTT DOCOMO

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 11:02 AM EDT
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Keysight’s 5G Conformance Toolset, part of Keysight’s 5G network emulation solution portfolio, has been selected by NTT DOCOMO, INC to ensure 5G new radio (NR) mobile devices comply to the latest 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standards prior to market introduction of new 5G services.
Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions were selected by NTT DOCOMO for characterizing and validating 5G NR mobile devices to ensure these operate as intended on the mobile operator’s 5G network. As an influential contributor to the 3GPP standards organization, Keysight helps mobile operators, such as NTT DOCOMO and its mobile device suppliers, confidently evolve with the latest 5G NR standards as defined by 3GPP and adopted in the GCF and PTCRB certification schemes.
"Keysight’s proven expertise in 5G and end-to-end 5G test solutions enable us to accelerate our 5G commercialization plans," said Toshiyuki Futakata, vice president and general manager of Communication Device Development Department, NTT DOCOMO. “By working with Keysight we are confident that our new 5G mobile devices comply to the latest 3GPP standards to meet our customers’ high expectations, enabling us to create new business opportunities based on 5G technology.”
Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions leverage the company’s industry-proven UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform to address the device development workflow from early design to acceptance and manufacturing. The compact solution supports the device certification process and scales for mobile device verification and certification across radio frequency (RF), radio resource management (RRM) and protocol. Users can certify new designs in both FR1 (sub-6GHz frequencies) in conducted test environments and FR2 (mmWave frequencies) in over-the-air (OTA) test environments that integrate chambers including Keysight’s Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR).
"We are pleased to be working with market visionaries such as NTT DOCOMO to meet their strategic goals of commercializing 5G by 2020," said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test business. "The fast-paced advances Keysight is making in device acceptance test will support NTT DOCOMO and their entire device ecosystem as they prepare for commercial launch."
Keysight’s close collaboration with NTT DOCOMO on 5G technology was initiated in 2015 to develop mmWave technology for effective deployment of enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB). In August 2018, the two companies extended their collaboration by leveraging Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions to characterize and validate new 5G NR mobile devices. In December last year, Keysight announced that the company’s 5G Conformance Test Toolset was first to gain approval for 5G NR device certification by PTCRB, a certification forum comprised of select North American cellular operators, to accelerate commercial availability of 5G mobile devices across the ecosystem.
About Keysight in 5G
Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
