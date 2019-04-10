High-Performance Computing - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 by Type, Server Price Band, Component, Organization Size, Application Area, Geography & Company Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 11:02 AM EDT
The "High-Performance Computing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global High-Performance Computing market accounted for $32.49 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $66.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.
Improved performance efficiency and smarter deployment & management with high quality of service and faster computing capabilities of micro servers or high-performance computing systems are expected to boost this market's growth. However, a cost for setting up an HPC and maintaining it is high and software hurdles continue to grow are restricting the market growth. In addition, Advent of Exascale Computing to Maximize the Benefits of HPC and The importance of storage & data management are providing ample opportunities.
High-Performance Computing is a practice to aggregate computing power that delivers high-performance capabilities in handling large number problems in science, business or engineering fields. HPC systems involve all types of servers and micro servers that are being used for highly computational or data-intensive tasks.
Amongst type, the cloud deployment type helps minimize an organization's operational costs by eliminating the need to buy an additional computing resource. Moreover, the cloud comes with cost benefits, which has enabled small enterprises to take advantage of its benefits. By geography, North America dominated the global market due to technology-based solutions. It is also expected to be a strong player in the global economy, especially, in the development and implementation of new technologies. This implementation of new technologies is driven by the huge increase in raw data, and the need for security, thus, leading to the deployment of HPC systems.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhgh3v
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005618/en/
