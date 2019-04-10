Global Smart Water Meter Market Outlook 2016-2017 & 2017-2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
April 10, 2019
The "Smart Water Meter - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Water Meter market accounted for $2,315.69 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7,354.0 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.7%.
Optimizing Water Service with minimum water theft and rising pressure on water utilities are some of the factors impacting market growth. However, lack of capital and limited government support is hindering the market growth. In addition, water harvesting and wastewater management offer lucrative and Water Conservation Potential of Smart Irrigation Systems are some of the factors providing ample opportunities.
Smart water meters are primarily aimed to track accurately and monitor water usage in industries, homes, and other avenues. Smart water meters used for measuring water consumption is considered a serious matter in order to control and manage the resources of water and revenue as well. Increasing water scarcity, climate volatility, quality issues, and energy risks are few dynamics expected to impact the market growth favorably.
Amongst meter type, Two-way meters segment is expanding at a rapid pace as they offer two-way communication and several other benefits over one-way smart water meters. Along with the capability of remotely collecting the meter reading, they also allow users to get notifications pertaining to the smart water meter battery as well as any kind of water meter malfunction. Moreover, users can send instructions to smart water meters.
By geography North America is dominated due to the utility base is in harmony with the smart meter technology and is starting to take on advanced data solutions and also it helped underpin the requirement to tackle efficient remote meter reading that can help benefit revenue generation and improve consumer service.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Smart Water Meter Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Smart hot-water meter
5.3 Smart cold-water meter
6 Global Smart Water Meter Market, By Componenet
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Meters & Accessories
6.3 Communication
6.4 IT Solution
6.5 Services
6.5.1 Training & Support
6.5.2 Implementation
6.2.3 Consulting Services
6.6 Hardware
6.7 Software & platforms
7 Global Smart Water Meter Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure
7.3 Automatic Meter Reading
7.3.1 Multi-Jet Flow
7.3.2 Single-Jet Flow
7.3.3 Positive Displacement
7.3.4 Electromagnetic
7.3.5 Velocity Flow
7.3.6 Fluidic Oscillator
8 Global Smart Water Meter Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mechanical Meter
8.2.1 Woltman
8.2.2 Nutating Disk
8.2.3 Single-jet
8.2.4 Rotary Piston
8.2.5 Multi-jet
8.3 Automatic Meter Readers (AMR)
8.4 Ultrasonic Meter
8.5 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)
8.6 Electromagnetic Meter
9 Global Smart Water Meter Market, By Meter Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Two-way Meter
9.3 One-way Meter
10 Global Smart Water Meter Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Residential
10.3 Industrial/Commercial
10.4 Water Utilities
11 Global Smart Water Meter Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 SIEMENS AG
13.2 Aclara Technologies LLC.
13.3 B Meters
13.4 Badger Meters
13.5 Datamatic
13.6 Diehl Metering Group
13.7 Elster Group
13.8 Itron
13.9 Kamstrup A/S
13.10 Landis+GYR
13.11 Master Meters
13.12 Neptune Technology
13.13 Sensus
13.14 Zenner
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3pjfcl
