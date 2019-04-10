LG 4K UHD TVs, Digital Signage Displays Featured at 2019 NAB Show

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 11:29 AM EDT
Scores of advanced video displays from LG Electronics dominated the 2019 NAB Show in Las Vegas, where more than 90,000 attendees experienced the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. All told, more than 160 advanced LG 4K Ultra HD screens, ranging from 32- to 70-inch screen sizes, were installed throughout the Las Vegas Convention Center – for wayfinding and information, and especially for displaying stunning 4K video.
At the 2019 NAB Show, LG Electronics previewed its amazing Transparent OLED display. (Photo: Business Wire)
The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) named LG Electronics USA the exclusive “Official 4K UHD TV Partner” for the 2019 NAB Show, which transcends traditional broadcasting and embraces content delivery to new screens in new ways. In addition, LG Business Solutions was selected to provide innovative new commercial displays for the “Road to ATSC 3.0” Next Gen TV exhibit in the North Hall and the high-profile Next Gen TV information center in the convention center’s lobby.
LG Digital Signage and 4K TVs Everywhere at NAB Show
From digital signage for registration areas and session venues to 4K TVs for theaters and the broadcast studio, LG displays were ubiquitous at the 2019 NAB Show. Dozens of 49-inch LG screens greeted attendees at hundreds of technical and business sessions. LG 70-, 65- and 55-inch 4K UHD TVs were used throughout the convention including the Futures Park in the North Hall, where among others, NAB PILOT, the AWARN Alliance and Trivini Digital featured LG displays.
LG 65- and 55-inch class 4K UHD displays were used by Broadcast Education Association (BEA) digital research poster sessions and conference sessions, while 70-inch class TVs were featured in the screening room for faculty and student creative awards in BEA’s exhibit hall located in the Las Vegas Westgate Convention Center.
LG Commercial Displays Bring ‘Road to ATSC 3.0’ Exhibit to Life
The Road to ATSC 3.0 exhibit, presented by NAB, the Consumer Technology Association and the Advanced Television Systems Committee, was the NAB Show’s epicenter of all things related to the next-generation broadcast standard known as ATSC 3.0. LG and its Zenith R&D subsidiary are among the leading co-developers of the new standard.
Unique screens from LG Business Solutions, which offers a broad array of UHD digital signage and commercial displays, represented the core of the exhibit design – meeting the industry’s goal of telling the Next Gen TV story in fresh new ways. The centerpiece of the main stage was a 12-1/2-foot-wide by 7-foot-tall 2.0 mm pixel pitch LG Direct View LED display, which produces outstanding color, contrast, saturation and brightness levels optimized for broadcast applications.
The exhibit included a broadcast camera feeding a 55-inch LG OLED to demonstrate the use case of LG Direct View LED screens as a digital backdrop in TV and Cinema production. LG OLED TVs are used by Hollywood post production facilities as consumer reference monitors because of their superior color accuracy, contrast, and calibration capabilities. Award-winning 55-inch class LG OLED TVs also were selected by Pearl TV, Dolby and the AWARN Alliance for the Road to ATSC 3.0 exhibit.
Another unique example of LG digital signage displays at the NAB Show were six 86-inch LG “Ultra Stretch” displays (86BH5C) configured in double-sided vertical pillars in the Las Vegas Convention Center lobby and North Hall. Each display measures just over seven feet tall and about two feet wide for amazing eye catching displays.
Advanced Future LG Display Technologies Previewed
Offering broadcasters a sneak peek at the latest advancement of the LG OLED technology for the first time, the company previewed the awe-inspiring LG Transparent OLED display. The LG Transparent OLED delivers stunning images while allowing viewers or a camera to see people and objects behind it. Broadcast executives, news directors and chief engineers marveled at its super-thin profile and advanced transparent panel ideal for TV news and talk show sets. In addition, the NHK 8K Theater featured a prototype 88-inch LG OLED 8K display with 16 times the resolution of HDTV, provided by LG Display, sister company of LG Electronics.
About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG’s “Life’s Good” marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.
About LG Business Solutions
The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to various business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. www.LGSolutions.com
About the 2019 NAB Show
NAB Show, April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, is the world's largest convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees from 165 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. www.NABshow.org
