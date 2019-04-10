Hitachi ID est reconnu par deux cabinets d'analystes pour la robustesse et la fonctionnalité de sa solution de gestion d'accès privilégié (GAP).

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|April 10, 2019 11:31 AM EDT
Deux rapports d'analystes récemment publiés sur les accès privilégiés ont conclu que les sociétés à la recherche de solution GAP devraient envisager d'utiliser celle d'Hitachi ID.
La solution GAP d'Hitachi ID sécurise l'accès aux privilèges élevés. Elle élimine les mots de passe partagés et statiques pour les comptes privilégiés. Elle instaure une solide authentification et une autorisation fiable avant d'accorder un accès. L'accès de l'utilisateur est archivé afin de garantir un niveau élevé de responsabilité et un suivi d'audit.
Dans le livre blanc d'Ovum, intitulé "Hitachi ID Privileged Access Management" et publié le 15 mars dernier. Son auteur, Andrew Kellett, indique: "Une approche exhaustive avec une plateforme unique pour la gestion des privilèges, qui contribue à un déploiement rapide, à la facilité d'utilisation et à la réduction des frais d'assistance, est ce que les entreprises devraient exiger de leur fournisseur GAP. La technologie GAP doit répondre à toutes les exigences de protection de l'entreprise et de l'utilisateur et, à l'instar de la solution HiPAM, fournir tous les éléments de GAP au sein d'une seule et unique plateforme."
La solution Privileged Access Manager d'Hitachi ID sécurise l'accès, peut gérer plus d'un million de modifications quotidiennes des mots de passe et fournir l'accès à des milliers d'utilisateurs autorisés. La solution garantit un accès fiable et sécurisé aux comptes privilégiés partagés et aux groupes de sécurité, même dans le cas d'une défaillance frappant l'intégralité du site.
Dans son rapport récemment publié et intitulé "Executive View – Hitachi ID Privileged Access Manager", le cabinet d'analystes KuppingerCole souligne que "HiPAM est une solution GAP à toute épreuve, qui couvre tous les aspects centraux de la gestion des accès privilégiés". En outre, son auteur Martin Kuppinger déclare: "D'un point de vue technique, Hitachi ID Privileged Access Manager est une solution à la fois robuste et aboutie, proposant des fonctionnalités variées, très élaborées et bien au-dessus de la moyenne".
Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez visiter le site d'Hitachi ID. La suite IAM comprend trois produits intégrés, à savoir Hitachi ID Identity Manager, Privileged Access Manager et Password Manager. Elle inclut également un large ensemble de connecteurs, une fonction de provisionnement/désactivation automatisée, un portail de demande d'accès, des politiques SoD et RBAC, l'approbation des flux de travail, la certification des accès, des outils analytiques et autres.
Rendez-vous sur le site d'Hitachi ID pour demander un exemplaire numérique gratuit de l'étude.
À propos d'Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.
Hitachi ID Systems propose aux entreprises du monde entier des solutions de gouvernance des accès et de gestion des identités. Les solutions d'Hitachi ID sont utilisées par des sociétés figurant au classement Fortune 5000 pour sécuriser l'accès aux systèmes nuagiques et de l'entreprise.
Pour de plus amples renseignements sur Hitachi ID Systems, veuillez visiter le site d'Hitachi ID, nous contacter par email à l'adresse [email protected], par téléphone en composant le 1.403.233.0740, ou en suivant @Hitachi_ID sur Twitter.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005645/fr/
Apptio fuels digital business transformation. Technology leaders use Apptio's machine learning to analyze and plan their technology spend so they can invest in products that increase the speed of business and deliver innovation. With Apptio, they translate raw costs, utilization, and billing data into business-centric views that help their organization optimize spending, plan strategically, and drive digital strategy that funds growth of the business. Technology leaders can gather instant recomm...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
Take advantage of autoscaling, and high availability for Kubernetes with no worry about infrastructure. Be the Rockstar and avoid all the hurdles of deploying Kubernetes. So Why not take Heat and automate the setup of your Kubernetes cluster? Why not give project owners a Heat Stack to deploy Kubernetes whenever they want to? Hoping to share how anyone can use Heat to deploy Kubernetes on OpenStack and customize to their liking. This is a tried and true method that I've used on my OpenSta...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Apr. 10, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
SUSE is a German-based, multinational, open-source software company that develops and sells Linux products to business customers. Founded in 1992, it was the first company to market Linux for the enterprise. Founded in 1992, SUSE is the world's first provider of an Enterprise Linux distribution.
Apr. 10, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
Pragmasoft is a team of highly experienced developers, testers and UX designers. They are passionate about bringing innovation and advancement right to your doorsteps. This is their profession and they simply love driving Agility. They are proud to utilize Agile and accelerate their customers level of innovation. Their mission is to translate the needs of customers to adaptive technology and software solutions by providing lean software development.
Apr. 10, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
ScaleMP is the leader in virtualization for in-memory high-end computing, providing higher performance and lower total cost of ownership as compared with traditional shared-memory systems. The company's innovative Versatile SMP (vSMP) architecture aggregates multiple x86 systems into a single virtual x86 system, delivering an industry-standard, high-end shared-memory computer. Using software to replace custom hardware and components, ScaleMP offers a new, revolutionary computing paradigm. vSMP F...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
Atmosera delivers modern cloud services that maximize the advantages of cloud-based infrastructures. Offering private, hybrid, and public cloud solutions, Atmosera works closely with customers to engineer, deploy, and operate cloud architectures with advanced services that deliver strategic business outcomes. Atmosera's expertise simplifies the process of cloud transformation and our 20+ years of experience managing complex IT environments provides our customers with the confidence and trust tha...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:15 AM EDT
Flexential's DNA has deep roots in the southeast and the west. For nearly 20 years, both Peak 10 and ViaWest helped data-intensive organizations transform IT from a cost center to an asset that helps achieve innovation and improve speed to market while also lowering risk. We joined forces in August of 2017, and rebranded as Flexential in January of 2018. Our comprehensive suite of hybrid IT solutions, coupled with the depth of our team's experience and expertise in developing tailored solutions ...
Apr. 10, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Blockchain has shifted from hype to reality across many industries including Financial Services, Supply Chain, Retail, Healthcare and Government. While traditional tech and crypto organizations are generally male dominated, women have embraced blockchain technology from its inception. This is no more evident than at companies where women occupy many of the blockchain roles and leadership positions. Join this panel to hear three women in blockchain share their experience and their POV on the futu...
Apr. 10, 2019 10:45 AM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Apr. 10, 2019 10:30 AM EDT