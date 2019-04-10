Global 5G Market Report 2019-2025 - Market is Expected to Reach $277 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 111% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
April 10, 2019 11:40 AM EDT
The "Global 5G Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 5G market is expected to reach $277 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 111% during 2019-2025.
The telecom industry is at a nascent stage in 5G technology development. This disruptive technology holds a promising economic value that can lead to a hyper-connected society, where mobile will play a significant role in people's lives.
Since 2012, many government initiatives, along with investments from telecom companies, have shaped the development of 5G. Factors such as rising demand in mobile broadband, the growing use of smartphones, and smart wearable devices, clubbed with surging demand of mobile video adoption, are expected to drive the 5G market during the forecast period.
Currently, every government is enthusiastic about getting ahead of the curve in the 5G space. The governments of Japan, South Korea, the U.S., and China have also been particularly active in pushing the rollout of 5G technology by the end of 2019. Based on the types of connection, the market can be categorized as SIM cellular connections and M2M SIM cellular connections.
SIM cellular connections segment insights
By 2025, the number of 4G SIM cellular connections will dominate by accounting for 57% of the total connections, but 5G SIM cellular connection will have the highest growth rate of 146% during the forecast period. Government policies and projects, such as China's National 863 Program, China's 13th Five-Year Plan, Projeto 5G Brasil, Advanced Wireless Research Initiative, and ENCQOR have supported the R&D requirements and are striving for 5G commercialization by 2019. By 2025, North America is expected to dominate the market by generating 45% of the total 5G SIM cellular revenue followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.
SIM M2M cellular connections segment insights
The 5G network will support promising technological innovations, including the Internet of Things (IoT), outdoor autonomous robots for the agriculture industry, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), smart utility grids, drones, and many more connected devices. The penetration M2M devices for industrial use will rise, and it is estimated that there will be around half a billion M2M connections in industries like retail, manufacturing, and energy by 2025.
This will largely be driven by automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Thus, global 5G SIM M2M cellular connections are expected to expand at a CAGR of 231%. By 2025, Europe is expected to dominate the market by generating 35% of the total 5G SIM M2M cellular revenue followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.
Regional segment Insights
On the basis of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will hold the largest market share of 44% by 2025. Majority of the data consumption will happen through video usage. During 2017-2022, video traffic will grow from 82 EB/year to 731 EB/year at a CAGR of 55%.
Media-based companies will develop strategies and business plans in order to generate revenue from this trend. Asia-Pacific will account for the highest number of 5G cellular subscribers by 2025. Though revenue growth in recent times has slowed, this region is expected to show positive commitment in terms of the rapid adoption of IoT in the near future.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Executive summary
1.1. Market segmentation
1.2. Key questions answered in this study
1.3. Executive summary
1.4. Telecommunication industry evolution
1.5. Global 5G overview - 2025
1.6. Global 5G depiction landscape
Chapter 2. Global - market overview
2.1. Global market drivers
2.1.1. IOT/ M2M (industry penetration)
2.1.2. Global market drivers - IOT/ M2M (applications)
2.1.3. Enhanced mobile broadband
2.1.4. Smartphone adaptation
2.1.5. Data density
2.3. Global market size forecasted (2019-2025) - SIM cellular connections
2.4. Global market size forecasted (2019-2025) - SIM M2M cellular connections
2.5. Global market size forecasted (2019-2025) - data consumption by SIM cellular connections
2.6. Global market size forecasted (2019-2025) - data consumption by SIM M2M cellular connections
2.7. Global market size forecasted (2019-2025) - data traffic by SIM cellular connections
2.8. Global market size forecasted (2019-2025) - data traffic by SIM M2M cellular connections
2.9. Global market size forecasted (2019-2025) - revenue (USD Bn)
2.10. Global 5G market - partnerships
2.11. Global 5G market - investment & funding
2.12. Global 5G market - 5G data speed
Chapter 3. North America - market overview
Chapter 4. Europe - market overview
Chapter 5. Asia-Pacific- market overview
Chapter 6. Latin America - market overview
Chapter 7. The Middle East and Africa - market overview
Chapter 8. Global landscape - tests, trials, and demonstrations
8.1. Company overview - China Mobile
8.1.1. Key highlights
8.1.2. 5G growth strategy and investments
8.2. Company overview - Verizon Communications
8.3. Company overview - AT&T
8.4. Company overview - Vodafone
8.5. Company overview - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
8.6. Company overview - Sprint Corporation
8.7. Company overview - Deutsche Telekom
8.8. Company overview - Telefnica
8.9. Company overview - Amrica Mvil
8.10. Company overview - China Telecommunications Corporation
Chapter 9: 5G - the road ahead
9.1. 5G impact on media companies
9.2. 5G impact on connected device makers
9.3. 5G impact on network operators
9.4. 5G impact on network suppliers
9.5. 5G road ahead
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u87k9f
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005651/en/
