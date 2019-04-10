Turkish Technic signs five-year extension agreement with Unison Industries

|By Business Wire
|
|April 10, 2019 11:57 AM EDT
Turkish Technic has signed a five year extension on their Material Services Agreement with Unison Industries. The agreement extends through 2023 and covers both new Unison LRUs as well as external engine component repairs.
Turkish Technic’s rapidly expanding capabilities in aircraft and engine MRO requires strategic partners that bring even more value to their portfolio of products and services. This agreement continues to demonstrate Unison’s ability to support Turkish Technic’s requirements for quality, technical excellence, delivery, and value.
As partners, Turkish Technic and Unison will leverage each other’s strengths in the areas of exchange programs, upgrades, and repairs. The shared goal is to reduce maintenance costs for Turkish Technic and their MRO customers. Unison Industries President, Tom Hoferer commented, “We are very pleased to continue this relationship with our strategic partner, Turkish Technic, on this long-term agreement. It is a win-win for both our respective companies.”
Turkish Technic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Turkish Airlines and performs MRO activities on various aircraft, engines and systems. Unison Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of GE Aviation and is a global supplier to the aviation and energy industrial sectors for electronic/ignition components, power generation, fluid distribution, repair and systems integration.
About Turkish Airlines:
Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 337 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 306 worldwide destinations (257 international and 49 domestic) in 124 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
About Unison Industries:
Unison Industries is a leader in design, manufacturing, and integration of electrical and mechanical components and systems for aircraft engines and airframes. It is a world-class ignition company whose products reliably start more than 50,000 aircraft engines daily. Unison serves both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers in commercial, military, general aviation and industrial markets. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Unison has more than 2,000 employees and global service centers offering repair, overhaul, retrofit and exchange programs. Unison is committed to investing in advanced technologies and thinking outside the engine to create more value for our customers. For more information, visit www.unisonindustries.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005666/en/
